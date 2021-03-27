Things are moving right along for Mission: Impossible 7, as Simon Pegg has shared a new set photo that features himself and two other stars of the film. On March 16, the actor posted a behind-the-scenes photo to his Instagram account of himself lifting up Rebecca Ferguson, who will be reprising her role as Ilsa Foust for her third M:I property. Pegg is also set to return as Benji Dunn, his fifth time in the role.

Pegg and Ferguson were having some fun on set when director Christopher McQuarrie snapped the photo of them playing around. Seen in the background is Ving Rhames, who is back in all his Luther Stickell glory, taking some notes from a crew member. Rhames has appeared in every M:I film since its debut in 1996, serving as Ethan Hunt’s (Tom Cruise) right-hand man.

Recently added to the cast were Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Charles Parnell (The Last Ship) and Cary Elwes (Saw). Esai Morales is set to star as the villain of the new sequel, after replacing Nicholas Hoult in May of last year. Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter) is also a new face joining the franchise and is promised to not be anything like the other women in the long line of M:I films.

It’s great to see that things are still moving along on the M:I 7 set, especially after so many hiccups during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year. Filming resumed this past October in Italy, and everything has been going according to plan for the most part. M:I 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 were originally going to be shot back to back, but the subsequent sequel has been put on hold due to the pandemic as well as Cruise’s upcoming press duties for Top Gun: Maverick.

Mission: Impossible 7 is set to release on November 21. Check out Pegg’s fun set photo below.

