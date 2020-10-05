‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Set Video Reveals Tom Cruise Performing an Insane Train Stunt

Fans of the Mission: Impossible franchise got a burst of action injected into their weekend when a new video from the set of Mission: Impossible 7 hit the internet. The video was joined by a set photo released by director Christopher McQuarrie. Both the video and the photo tease what looks to be yet another high-octane M:I setpiece featuring franchise star Tom Cruise, this time set somewhere in the woods of Norway.

The video was initially shared on TikTok before getting picked up by film-focused outlet Cinephilia & Beyond on Twitter. The video shows a handful of camera operators, Cruise, and possibly McQuarrie (it’s unclear since the video is somewhat blurry as the TikToker taking the video tries to keep pace with a train) all sitting atop a train as it moves down the tracks. The M:I 7 gang look extremely relaxed and chill, with Cruise even waving to the Norwegian folks taking the video. How quaint!

If you are wondering where Christopher McQuarrie is… pic.twitter.com/BdMf2hgtOJ — Cinephilia & Beyond (@LaFamiliaFilm) October 4, 2020

As for the photo shared by McQuarrie on Instagram, that leisurely train vibe is nowhere to be seen. Instead, the set photo is a still of Cruise and (ostensibly) one of the villains of the next M:I movie duking it out atop the train as it appears to move at full speed. Cruise and his co-star are both cabled to the top of the train car as camera operators safely film them. It’s a fun, exciting thing to behold — and will no doubt lead to lots of fan speculation about what exactly is going on here and how it related to the seventh movie’s plot. Interestingly, McQuarrie’s caption for the train stunt photo mentions production is moving from Norway to Rome; fingers crossed we get a new set photo from Italy.

Mission: Impossible 7 is expected to hit theaters on November 19, 2021. Check out Christopher McQuarrie’s Instagram post featuring the train stunt below. Get even more Mission: Impossible franchise updates here.

