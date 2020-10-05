‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Set Video Reveals Tom Cruise Performing an Insane Train Stunt

Fans of the Mission: Impossible franchise got a burst of action injected into their weekend when a new video from the set of Mission: Impossible 7 hit the internet. The video was joined by a set photo released by director Christopher McQuarrie. Both the video and the photo tease what looks to be yet another high-octane M:I setpiece featuring franchise star Tom Cruise, this time set somewhere in the woods of Norway.
The video was initially shared on TikTok before getting picked up by film-focused outlet Cinephilia & Beyond on Twitter. The video shows a handful of camera operators, Cruise, and possibly McQuarrie (it’s unclear since the video is somewhat blurry as the TikToker taking the video tries to keep pace with a train) all sitting atop a train as it moves down the tracks. The M:I 7 gang look extremely relaxed and chill, with Cruise even waving to the Norwegian folks taking the video. How quaint!
If you are wondering where Christopher McQuarrie is… pic.twitter.com/BdMf2hgtOJ
— Cinephilia & Beyond (@LaFamiliaFilm) October 4, 2020
As for the photo shared by McQuarrie on Instagram, that leisurely train vibe is nowhere to be seen. Instead, the set photo is a still of Cruise and (ostensibly) one of the villains of the next M:I movie duking it out atop the train as it appears to move at full speed. Cruise and his co-star are both cabled to the top of the train car as camera operators safely film them. It’s a fun, exciting thing to behold — and will no doubt lead to lots of fan speculation about what exactly is going on here and how it related to the seventh movie’s plot. Interestingly, McQuarrie’s caption for the train stunt photo mentions production is moving from Norway to Rome; fingers crossed we get a new set photo from Italy.
Mission: Impossible 7 is expected to hit theaters on November 19, 2021. Check out Christopher McQuarrie’s Instagram post featuring the train stunt below. Get even more Mission: Impossible franchise updates here.
View this post on Instagram
Norway’s scale and beauty have left an indelible and defining imprint on our film and reminded us that anything is possible. On behalf of everyone working on Mission: Impossible, our sincerest thanks to The Norwegian Film Incentive, The Norwegian Railway Museum, the infinitely patient Stranda and Rauma Municipalities, our endlessly enduring Norwegian crew, along with everyone who supported our filming here. And, of course… The Mountain. Most of all, we give thanks to the warm and welcoming people of Norway. Your kindness and consideration are nothing less than an inspiration. We’ll miss you dearly and look forward to seeing you again. Tusen hjertelig takk. Buckle up, Roma. Here we come… #MI7MI8
Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.