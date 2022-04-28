The first of two sequels will premiere next year.

Paramount Pictures has unveiled the official titles for Mission: Impossible 7 and the highly-anticipated next sequel in the Tom Cruise-led spy franchise. As revealed at CinemaCon, the seventh movie of the Mission: Impossible franchise is called Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, with Mission: Impossible 8 presumably being the second part of that story.

Initially slated for a 2021 release, Mission: Impossible 7 suffered from multiple delays due to the pandemic. The film has been in the oven for so long that Mission: Impossible 8 already started shooting long before the seventh film hits theaters. So, while the franchise’s fans are going through a long withdrawal, at least we’ll have two sequels released less than a year apart from each other.

While Paramount tried to keep the sequel's secrets, we’ve already caught glimpses of the new record-breaking set-pieces planned for Dead Reckoning and Mission: Impossible 8. Cruise is known for performing his own dangerous stunts, and the upcoming sequel tried to defy the star’s safety once again by having Cruise jump from a cliff on a motorcycle. Considering how Mission Impossible: 8 also has Cruise hanging from an upside-down plane, Paramount is sparing no expense in making the sequels as thrilling as possible.

The seventh film also features at least one elaborate set-piece involving a vintage locomotive, which means the franchise’s crew is getting creative with ways to put Cruise’s life in danger. Of course, it’s hard to outplay a franchise that already featured Cruise dangling from the top of the tallest building in the world, being held on to the outside of a moving airplane, and performing a HALO jump over Paris. But at least in the death-defying stunts department, all seems to be moving according to the plan.

Dead Reckoning and Mission: Impossible 8 are written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also helmed the fifth and sixth installments in the franchise. The sixth installment, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, was the biggest commercial success of the franchise so far, hauling more than $790 million at the international box office.

Besides Cruise, Dead Reckoning will also see the return of Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt to their recurring roles. New cast members include Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Cary Elwes.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 14, 2023. Mission Impossible: 8 comes on June 28, 2024.

