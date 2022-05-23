Even a delay couldn't keep Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) off our screens for long, as an all-new trailer has just dropped for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, showing the same globe-trotting and intense stunts viewers have come to expect from the franchise.

This new trailer sees the team getting back together yet again for another death-defying mission. The trailer showcases a handful of new action sequences, presumably to be expanded on in another, longer trailer, including motorcycle stunts, car chases, and plenty of Tom Cruise-centric, death-defying sequences that are sure to push stunts on film to their absolute limits. Alongside Cruise, the cast for Dead Reckoning also includes returning cast members Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson, with Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Cary Elwes playing new characters. Esai Morales will also appear as the film’s primary antagonist.

As it was said above, Dead Reckoning, as well as its already announced sequel Mission: Impossible 8, suffered delays back in January 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw both Cruise and the film's director Christopher McQuarrie contracting the virus during production in Italy. The seventh entry in the popular series was originally slated to premiere on September 30, 2022, with it now set to premiere in theaters worldwide on July 14, 2023. As for its follow-up, Mission: Impossible 8 was moved from a release date of July 7, 2023, to June 28, 2024​​​​​​. Mission: Impossible 8 began filming late last month.

Dead Reckoning continues the long-running, Tom Cruise-starring action spy film franchise that kicked off back with the 1996 film directed by Brian De Palma and based on the 1966 television series of the same name. Cruise has creative control over the franchise, which has been on an upward swing since the fourth film outing, Mission: Impossible- Ghost Protocol, with each subsequent film grossing more than the last, currently capping out with 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout bringing in a staggering $800 million worldwide.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is set to hit theaters on July 14, 2023. You can watch the new trailer for the upcoming action blockbuster down below.

