Paramount invested handsomely in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, and the movie is making steady progress in its race to recover costs. After a week in theaters, the seventh installment in the long-running action franchise has passed an important milestone at the global box office, and is mere days away from shooting past its reported production budget of $290 million.

Dead Reckoning Part One has made $91 million domestically, and a further $168 million from overseas markets, for a running global haul of $259 million. The movie is looking to pass the $100 million mark domestically before it enters its second weekend, where it’ll no doubt be hit by the one-two punch of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. The hotly-anticipated new movies are poised to gross at least $150 million combined over the weekend.

Mainly because of its massive production costs—Paramount spent millions more on marketing it across the world—Dead Reckoning’s solid worldwide opening haul was perceived as slightly disappointing. To be clear, the movie amassed over $230 million worldwide in its extended five-day debut, but its $78 million stateside haul came in under the $90 million that it was projected to make heading into its debut weekend.

Starring Tom Cruise as the legendary spy Ethan Hunt, Dead Reckoning Part One would want to settle for nothing less than the title of the franchise’s highest-grossing movie. That record currently rests with Mission: Impossible — Fallout, which ended its global run with nearly $800 million worldwide back in 2018. Since then, Cruise has outdone himself; last year’s Top Gun: Maverick ended up becoming the biggest movie of his career, grossing over $1.4 billion globally, on its way to a Best Picture Oscar nomination.

The Movie Has Massive Costs to Recover

That being said, even Maverick didn’t cost as much as Dead Reckoning Part One, mainly because it finished production prior to the pandemic, which ballooned costs industry-wide. Like Dead Reckoning Part One, 2023 has seen several big-budget studio movies that have delivered mixed results at the box office. While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was a hit with nearly $850 million worldwide, movies such as The Flash, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny have all either underperformed or straight-up bombed.

It’s too early to tell how Dead Reckoning Part One turns out in the long run, but the movie’s strong critical and audience reception, combined with the fact that older-skewing titles like it tend to have legs, bodes well for its future. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Dead Reckoning Part One also stars Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Greg Tarzan Davis, Henry Czerny and Shea Whigham. You can watch our interview with McQuarrie here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.