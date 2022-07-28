Saving the world takes all the help you can get, especially when the mission is impossible. Today, Deadline is reporting that Mindhunter star Holt McCallany has signed on to join the cast of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, the eighth film in the franchise. The casting reunites the actor with series star Tom Cruise, as the pair previously appeared together in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

The Mission Impossible franchise follows Cruise as Ethan Hunt, the leader of an elite team who is often tasked with saving the world through completing missions deemed to be impossible. It is being reported that McCallany will be playing Secretary of Defense Bernstein. Due to the film’s plot being kept under wraps, it is hard to say if Bernstein will be a good or bad guy, since Mission: Impossible films frequently involve Hunt and his team being forced to act against the U.S. Government to save the day.

McCallany is best known for starring as FBI Agent Bill Trench in the David Fincher-produced Netflix series Mindhunter. He is also known for movies like Fight Club and Alien 3 as well as series like CSI: Miami, Heroes, and Lights Out. More recently, McCallany has starred in the AMC crime drama series 61st Street and in the film Nightmare Alley.

Image via Netflix

For Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, McCallany will be joining the previously announced returning cast of Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny. He is also joining other newcomers to the franchise in Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, and Pom Klementieff, who are all set to appear in part one of this two-part film spectacle. McCallany is joining the series just in time as it is reported that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two will be the final installment.

Christopher McQuarrie is returning to direct this eighth and final film in the series from a script he wrote. He has also written and directed previous films in the franchise Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Cruise and McQuarrie are serving as producers on the film with executive producers David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Chris Brock.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two is currently filming with an expected release date of June 28, 2024. Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is set to release on July 14, 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this project.