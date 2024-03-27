The Big Picture Katy O'Brian joins the cast of Mission: Impossible 8, adding suspense to Ethan Hunt's latest mission.

Details about O'Brian's character and the movie's premise are under wraps, leaving audiences curious.

Mission: Impossible 8 will hit theaters in 2025, while O'Brian can currently be seen in Love Lies Bleeding.

Ethan Hunt's (Tom Cruise) next mission will require the best of the agent's skills if he wishes to survive, and the sequel directed by Christopher McQuarrie just announced a powerful addition to its cast. According to Deadline, Katy O'Brian has joined the cast of the currently untitled eighth Mission: Impossible installment. Details about the new character, as well as the premise of the movie, are currently kept under wraps, leaving audiences wondering if O'Brian will portray friend or foe when she joins Paramount's beloved franchise. Time will tell if Ethan will be glad to meet her, or if the team will need to find a strategy to eliminate O'Brian's character.

In the past couple of years, O'Brian has been enjoying a successful run by appearing in a wide variety of projects, which have helped her expand the horizons of her career. The performer can currently be seen in Love Lies Bleeding, the A24 romantic thriller where she plays Jackie, a rising-star bodybuilder. The character falls in love with Lou (Kristen Stewart), before finding herself involved in a dangerous and unpredictable situation. O'Brian was also seen in the third season of The Mandalorian, where she played Elia Kane. After being a part of the galaxy far, far away, O'Brian is ready to debut in another popular franchise.

While details surrounding the plot of the next Mission: Impossible movie are currently heavily guarded in a Paramount Pictures vault, the sequel will immediately follow the events of its predecessor. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning followed Ethan as he faced a new type of threat, which arrived in the form of the Entity. The artificial intelligence algorithm was capable of putting the entire world in jeopardy, and only the team led by Hunt could be able to stop it. Unfortunately for them, the Entity wasn't destroyed by the time the credits rolled in last summer's blockbuster, setting the stage for the events of the untitled sequel.

The Gang is Back in 'Mission: Impossible 8'

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning shocked audiences when Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) died after a violent fight while trying to help Ethan. But even if one of the most beloved members of the team won't be back for the sequel, characters such as Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) and Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) are expected to return. At the same time, the latest additions to the franchise, such as Grace (Hayley Atwell) and Alanna Mistopolis (Vanessa Kirby) are also expected to come back in what is currently meant to be Ethan Hunt's final mission.

Mission: Impossible 8 is set to hit theaters on May 23, 2025. In the meantime, O'Brian can be seen in Love Lies Bleeding, in theaters now.

Love Lies Bleeding A romance fueled by ego, desire and the American Dream. Release Date March 8, 2024 Director Rose Glass Cast Anna Baryshnikov , Kristen Stewart Dave Franco , Katy M. O'Brian Runtime 104 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Rose Glass , Weronika Tofilska

