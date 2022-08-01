The Mission Impossible franchise is gearing up to end with a bang. Even though part one is still a ways away from hitting theaters, today fans have gotten some exciting news about Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part 2. On Twitter, the film’s director and writer, Christopher McQuarrie, posted two images from the film announcing the casting of Nick Offerman and Janet McTeer.

The nature of Offerman and McTeer’s roles in the film are currently unknown, but the two pictures posted by McQuarrie allow for some speculation. In Offerman’s, he appears to be wearing a service dress uniform, with some medals visible. Also in the image, Holt McCallany can be seen, who was recently announced to be playing the Secretary of Defense in the movie. This all points to Offerman playing a high-ranking military or Defense department official. It is also worth pointing out that Offerman is sadly clean-shaven, and not sporting any of his iconic facial hair looks that fans love.

McTeer’s image provides fewer clues. However, she can be seen wearing a sharp-looking suit with an American flag pin on the lapel. The two men next to her are wearing the same pin. This could point to McTeer playing a politician. But, whether she will be on the good or bad side of whatever mission Tom Cruise and his team are on is yet to be seen.

Offerman is an actor best known for playing Ron Swanson on the hit comedy series Parks and Recreation. He is also known for a number of other series like Devs, Pam & Tommy, and Fargo. He has also appeared in films like The Lego Movie, The Founder, and Bad Times at the El Royale. He can next be seen in the upcoming series A League of Their Own and The Last of Us. McTeer is a two-time Academy Award-nominated actress. In recent years she has co-starred in critically acclaimed series like Ozark, Sorry for Your Loss, and Jessica Jones.

In the tweet where McQuarrie announced the casting, he also tagged the Light the Fuse podcast, a podcast dedicated to the Mission Impossible franchise. The podcast’s Twitter then responded to the director and announced that he and Offerman would be interviewed on an episode of the show dropping on Wednesday. They also included a clip of the interview where Offerman can be heard talking about working on the film. He said:

“It’s really fun and fascinating. There’s a handful of very high-caliber actors that I’m getting to work with as well as the lead guy, and getting to toss the ball around is incredible…. -everybody brings a great deal of elan and panache and years of experience. And watching [McQuarrie] and Tom [Cruise] do their thing, you can’t really describe it to people. You have to be there. I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s like they’re painting an incredible mural and we’re all the paints.”

For Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, Offerman and McTeer will be joining the previously announced cast of Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, and Pom Klementieff. McQuarrie is directing the film off a script he wrote and will also be producing the film alongside Cruise, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Chris Brock.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2 is currently filming and is scheduled to release in theaters on June 28, 2024. Checkout the announcement and the tweet from the Light the Fuse podcast below: