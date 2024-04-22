The Big Picture Tramell Tillman joins Mission: Impossible 8, adding to the star-studded cast of the franchise.

More fresh blood like Tillman is needed to revitalize the series and keep it from getting stale.

Fans can expect a new era of Mission: Impossible when the movie premieres in theaters on May 23, 2025.

Well into the life of the franchise, Mission: Impossible continues attracting talent to the series of films. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tramell Tillman is the newest actor to join the Tom Cruise venture in Mission: Impossible 8. Tillman is most known for contributing to the fascinating AppleTV+ series, Severance. Also starring Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette, the series revolves around a fictional company that allows employees to elect to have a procedure that severs their work personas from their home personas. Tillman plays Mark’s (Scott) supervisor, Milchick, who oversees the mysterious goings-on of the company.

His role in Mission: Impossible 8 has not been disclosed, but he joins an influx of new cast members to the franchise. Also on the docket to appear is Katy O’Brian, who caught the eye of audiences in the A24 film, Love Lies Bleeding. Nick Offerman and Hannah Waddingham are also slated to appear in the follow-up to Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning. First advertised as the second part corresponding to Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I, the upcoming film is now being billed solely as Mission: Impossible 8.

While no official synopsis of the new film has been established, there are many plot points audiences can intuit following the events of the last movie. Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Pom Klementieff, Vaness Kirby, and Ving Rhames are all slated to return in the sequel film that follows the cliffhanger of Dead Reckoning. Ethan Hunt (Cruise) still needs to find a way to take down the insidious AI that took away the life of one of their own.

‘Mission: Impossible’ 8 Promises To Herald A New Era

These additional cast members give further credence to the statements that former Mission: Impossible star Rebecca Ferguson stated about the demise of her fan-favorite character, Ilsa Faust. Indeed, it seems as though the increasing number of characters made less room for her character to flourish.

"Ilsa was becoming a team player. And we can all want different things, but for me, Ilsa was rogue. Ilsa was naughty. Ilsa was unpredictable. There was a lot of characters coming in, not leaving enough space for what she had been," Ferguson said on the UnWrapped podcast. She was a fan of seeing Ilsa go rogue, which was ultimately not where her character wound up.

Instead, Atwell’s Grace filled the role of Ilsa, making way for a new era of Mission: Impossible. And as devastating as it is to see this character go, there is only one way forward for the franchise. Cruise seems to have no plans of concluding these impossible missions any time soon, and for that to happen, more fresh blood is needed to stop the story from getting stale. Tillman is just one of many new actors to revitalize the franchise. Fans can see how successful this is when Mission: Impossible 8 premieres in theaters on May 23, 2025.