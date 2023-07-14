Ethan Hunt can outrun many things. As can Tom Cruise, the man who plays Hunt in the Mission: Impossible series. However, it definitely seems like there's one thing neither of them can run away from, and that is delayed production of both Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two.

In the past, the first installment of the two-part story faced significant challenges with multiple delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Fans of the series had eagerly anticipated the release of the sequel for a long time, having waited five years. Initially, it was hoped that there would only be a short one-year gap between Part One and Part Two. However, due to recent events, it appears that the waiting period may be extended further. The film was first held up by the Writers Guild of America strike, which meant writer-director Christopher McQuarrie had to halt work on the script.

However, with the SAG-AFTRA strike beginning last night, all work will now have to stop as the leading man, as well as his supporting cast including the likes of Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Hannah Waddingham, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames will now be stepping away until the AMPTP come back to the table with acceptable terms to ensure all actors are treated fairly and equitably in terms of financial remuneration.

How Much More of Dead Reckoning Part Two is To Be Filmed?

At the film's premiere in Rome, speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub, McQuarrie had intimated that filming was well underway on the film and most of it had been dealt with barring a major set piece.

"We've shot all but one of our international locations. We've shot our big action except for the biggest set piece, the central set piece of the film, which is massive and unlike anything we've done, and, I think, unlike anything you've seen. All the interstitial stuff is shot. There are characters in the movie you don't even know about yet. And I have one—how would I call it? It's a sidebar action sequence involving the team, which we haven't shot yet, and that's first up as soon as we get back. It's involving elements that I've never worked with before. It's a big challenge, and it's a tight schedule. The plan to be wrapped for all principal photography is early next year."

Dead Reckoning Part 2 is scheduled to open on June 28, 2024.