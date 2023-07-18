Fans of the Mission: Impossible franchise have been eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Ethan Hunt's story in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

It's honestly amazing that the Mission: Impossible series has been able to up the ante with every installment since the original 1996 film. Each installment somehow ends up being more exciting than the last and adds its own flavor of action spectacle to keep the franchise fresh and exciting. With a solid foundation formed by Mission: Impossible 1996, we got high-speed motorcycle chases in Mission: Impossible II, a terrifying villain in Mission: Impossible III, a Burj Khalifa-scaling triumph in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, a stealthy espionage treat in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, and a gripping nuclear prevention tale in Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

Ethan Hunt's latest mission, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, might be the best installment in the long-running series yet. In a surprisingly topical tale about the dangers of Artificial Intelligence, Ethan and his team are tasked with finding and destroying a rogue AI known only as The Entity. The resulting globe-trotting journey leads to some incredible action setpieces and more than a few shocking twists and turns.

While the second half of the epic search for The Entity undoubtedly makes Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning one of the most anticipated projects of 2025, although moviegoers will have to wait a bit longer than expected for Ethan Hunt's next mission. To learn more about the second part's cast, release date, production status, and more, here is everything we know so far about Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (queue fuse-lighting sequence).

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is set to release on Friday, May 25, 2025. Opening on the same day as the blockbuster sequel is Disney's live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch.

The film has gone through numerous delays, having previously been scheduled for release on August 5, 2022, November 4, 2022, July 7, 2023, and June 28, 2024.

While the initial two delays were because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused both Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning to constantly be delayed as well, the latest setback was because filming had been halted by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

8 Will 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' Be in Theaters?

There's a reason why Tom Cruise's catchphrase of "See you at the movies" has become so prevalent. With Top Gun: Maverick and the Mission: Impossible franchise being such massive box office hits, you better believe that Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will be premiering exclusively in a movie theater near you. After the previous movie lost its IMAX screens after one week due to Oppenheimer, Mission: Impossible 8 will be receiving a three-week IMAX exclusive release.

After the film's theatrical run concludes, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will more than likely be joining the rest of the franchise entries on Paramount+ for a streaming release.

If, by chance, you still haven't seen Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, you can stream the movie on Paramount+.

7 Does 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' Have a Trailer?

Paramount revealed the first trailer for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning on November 11th, 2024, giving fans a taste of what could very well be Ethan Hunt's final mission that he chooses to accept. The trailer gives just a hint of the aftermath left in the wake of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, with Ethan Hunt and his team (now including a few new members) trying to track down the Entity before it subjugates all of humanity. Not only does the trailer confirm the return of Angela Bassett as Erika Sloane, but it also gives a brief glimpse of the new film's signature stunt, with Ethan Hunt getting into a daring plane chase that goes haywire fast.