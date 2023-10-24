The Big Picture Mission: Impossible 8 is delaying its release date, potentially affecting the future of the franchise. Is this a sign of trouble for the action-packed series?

Mike Flanagan's next film, The Life of Chuck, adds more talent joining Mark Hamill and Tom Hiddleston in his Stephen King adaptation.

Cord Jefferson's American Fiction earns yet another audience award on the festival circuit.

Today’s hosts, Perri Nemiroff and Steve Weintraub, start us off with reports that Mission: Impossible 8 is pushing its release date. What might that mean for the Tom Cruise-led franchise? Could a wider window help or hinder the action-packed franchise's eighth installment? Check out today’s top news by watching the episode in the video above, or you can listen to it in podcast form below.

As studios continue to refuse negotiation, the SAG-AFTRA strike presses onward, and the results of this year’s industry turmoil are beginning to snowball. After Deadpool 3 was recently delayed, it was foreseen that more tentpole shifts would be hot on its heels. Paramount is now feeling the clench as it’s been reported that Mission: Impossible 8 and other big projects are delaying release. Rather than its original date of June 2024, M:I8 is now set to hit theaters on May 23, 2025. After Christopher McQuarrie’s last installment fizzled out at the box office, is this bad news for the franchise? Were those numbers merely consequential to the Barbenheimer phenomenon? Or is Mission: Impossible pushing its luck?

In other news today, Mike Flanagan’s next feature film is filling out its cast list, and his Stephen King adaptation is shaping up to be another talent-heavy project for the horror creator. Under an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA, production is now underway for The Life of Chuck, and according to Deadline, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, and Jacob Tremblay are joining Mark Hamill and Tom Hiddleston in Flanagan’s take on the short story. And finally, our hosts share their thoughts on writer, director, and producer Cord Jefferson’s American Fiction. The film premiered at TIFF this year, taking home the People’s Choice award before snagging the audience awards at two more film festivals, most recently at the Middleburg Film Festival, as reported by Variety, indicating this could be one to keep an eye on for the Oscars. American Fiction stars Jeffrey Wright, Issa Rae, Ellis Ross, Sterling K. Brown, and more in Cord’s adaptation of Percival Everett’s 2001 novel Erasure. So what is Mike Flanagan smoking, and where can we get some? And why is Jefferson's directorial debut one to look out for? Get Steve and Perri's thoughts in today's episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

