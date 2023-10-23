Massive delays are on the horizon for Paramount as the SAG-AFTRA strike rolls on. Mission: Impossible 8 has officially been pushed from its original date in June of next year, instead opting to follow in the footsteps of another Tom Cruise-led movie, Top Gun: Maverick, and release on May 23, 2025, aka Memorial Day. It's one of several major delays including A Quiet Place: Day One and an untitled Spongebob Squarepants animated movie which are both due out over the next two years.

The date shift for the latest Ethan Hunt epic is no shocker considering the time it'll take to restart production. With no end currently in sight for the actors' strike as it eclipses the 100-day mark, it's clear that any hope of finishing the massive action film before next year was going to be next to impossible for Christopher McQuarrie and his team. Any work on the production has been on hold since May when the WGA went on strike and the second half of the story Dead Reckoning set up has been particularly hamstrung by the lack of a deal between SAG and the AMPTP.

There isn't much left for McQuarrie to film once cameras are rolling again, but for Paramount, it's a serious blow to their plans of keeping the two halves of Hunt's latest story close together and keeping the momentum rolling between parts. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One drew in $567.5 million at the worldwide box office this summer as Hunt confronted a foe from his past and a terrifying, and very timely, AI weapon. The film will at least get to take advantage of a strong new position on the calendar with a three-week run in IMAX to show off its technological might, even if it is a longer wait for fans of the franchise.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Horror spinoff A Quiet Place: Day One will instead assume Dead Reckoning Part One's position on June 28, 2024, moving back from its already-delayed March 8 release date. Directed by Michael Sarnoski and starring Lupita Nyong’o and Denis Hare, the film began production back in February before the strikes began per producer John Krasinski, but it, too, has been in limbo. It's set to be a prequel to the first two Krasinski-helmed films taking place in the fall of society. The untitled SpongeBob project, meanwhile, will move from May 23, 2025, back to Dec. 19, 2025, and will have a wide release. It's not all delays, however. Krasinski's other project, IF starring Ryan Reynolds, will go wide a few days earlier than expected, moving to May 17, 2024, instead of May 24. The starry Maximum Effort production was shot last year and is currently in post-production.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the future of Paramount's film slate. Check out our full guide to Mission: Impossible 8 here.