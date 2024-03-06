The Big Picture Tom Cruise filmed a stunt scene for Mission: Impossible 8 in Middleton Mine, Derbyshire, UK.

The movie was initially titled Dead Reckoning: Part Two, but is now unnamed.

Director McQuarrie split the story into two parts for more character development and emotion.

Tom Cruise has been spotted in the United Kingdom, filming scenes for next year's Mission: Impossible 8. The set photos show Cruise driving a jeep while filming—to the shock of nobody—what appears to be a stunt scene at the Middleton Mine in Derbyshire earlier in the week. The BBC reports that villagers in the surrounding areas have been informed that a film is being shot there, and that it would be used for what was described as a car chase sequence. Tarmac, the company that owns the mine, has previously offered out the site to production companies but did not confirm or deny what the film was when questioned.

The film has been back in production for a while in the UK, after the previous installment—Dead Reckoning—shot a large portion of the film in and around the Peak District and Derbyshire area, including a stunning steam train crash into a nearby quarry. Stars Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell have also both shared photos on their personal Instagram accounts of nearby landmarks.

Is The New 'Mission: Impossible' Film 'Dead Reckoning Part Two'?

Originally entitled Dead Reckoning: Part Two, the film will be renamed. While "Part Two" is no longer in the title, director Christopher McQuarrie fully believes that this is the second of a two-part story, as he told Collider's Steve Weintraub at the film's premiere back in July.

"I knew I wanted to expand the cast, and I knew I wanted to give each one of those characters more to do, so I knew the movie was going to be bigger and longer than Fallout [ the previous movie]. And at which point I said, 'Why are we fighting this? Why are we going to try to jam this into two hours? Let's just break it in half and make it two movies.' That really was the rationale behind it being a two-part movie. It just it wasn't just that the story was bigger but that we wanted more emotion in the movie. At that time, the studio were actually very genuinely excited about it. And, you know, I think we were excited about it too. And then there were times when we were on set, and Tom would look at me, and he'd say, 'This was your idea. Just remember that.'”

Mission: Impossible's eighth installment is scheduled for release in May 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for updates and check out the new set images above.

