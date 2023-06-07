The first of a two-part story that delves into the shadowy past of elite spy, Ethan Hunt, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is complete and ready to hit theaters. While we wait for the film's premiere, we turn our attention to the second part of the film which has hit a worthy snag recently.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two is joining a long list of big-budget projects which have stalled to a halt as a result of the so-far-impactful Writers' Guild of America (WGA) strike currently going on in the United States per Slash Film. Previously, Mission Impossible 7 had been plagued by several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it had been expected that there would have been barely a year between Part One and Part Two after waiting half a decade for a sequel. However, in light of recent events, it would seem that wait might be extended.

Announcing the completion of all the work needed to make Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One cinema worthy on his Instagram account was the film's writer and director Christopher McQuarrie. McQuarrie's latest work in the franchise will be set to unpack the many ghosts that lie in wait in Hunt's (Tom Cruise) mysterious past. Aside from the brilliant storytelling, that we expect to be the base for the movie, Cruise's ever-impressive and daring stunts are sure to be top of the list of why many would want to see the film when it finally debuts in theaters. The show's cast had recently discussed the stunts and making of the film, with co-star Vanessa Kirby, who plays the White Widow, the daughter of Mission: Impossible's Max, saying "It’s cool that you know that it will be the best version and that they don’t stop until they get it.”

Image via Paramount Pictures

Why the WGA Strike Matters

On Tuesday, May 2, a significant event unfolded as the board of directors of the WGA, comprised of the East and West councils, reached a unanimous decision to initiate a strike. This decision came after unsuccessful negotiations with AMPTA regarding the terms of their film and TV contracts. The WGA's primary focus is advocating for an increase in base salary to reflect the recent advancements made in the industry along with safer working conditions and job security. Additionally, there is a pressing need for reassurance concerning the utilization of AI in scriptwriting. It is worth noting that the last occurrence of such a strike took place in 2007 and extended over several months, resulting in substantial financial losses amounting to billions of dollars for Hollywood. Read more about the WGA Strike, what it means to you as a viewer, and why you should support the writers in their quest for fairness.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 12, 2023, while Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two is expected to arrive on June 28, 2024, though that certainly could change depending on how long filming is delayed.