We’ve come very far following Ethan Hunt from one impossible mission to another and for Tom Cruise and the franchise’s fans, there’s no end to this adventure. Nonetheless, like all good things in life, Mission: Impossible will too come to an end, sooner than later, sadly. The upcoming feature is titled The Final Reckoning, which sounds all too ominous and Cruise himself seems unwilling to bid farewell to the character yet.

In a new interview with Empire Magazine, the actor was asked whether the upcoming film will be Ethan Hunt's final adventure, Cruise said with a laugh “You gotta see the movie.” He added, “It’s a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment, because it really is something that you have to experience.” Cruise has been entertaining us for close to three decades with death-defying stunts, thrilling plots, making some friends, and facing off very compelling foes across the seven movies in the franchise. All of it will culminate in the upcoming feature which he describes as, “an epic, emotional journey of the entire franchise,” an odyssey of sorts. “It’s Homeric,” he promises.

‘The Final Reckoning’ will Conclude ‘Mission Impossible’ Franchise

“It is, I hope, the satisfying conclusion to a 30-year story arc,” director Christopher McQuarrie says of the upcoming feature. “I’m pretty confident that people are going to feel that the title was appropriate.” Mission: Impossible 8 will be centered around Ethan Hunt and his team in the aftermath of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning which placed the group on a quest to stop the Entity from taking over the planet. The artificial intelligence model can be very dangerous if it falls into the wrong hands, and there's only one group of highly qualified agents that can save humanity before it's too late.

We’ve seen the first trailer for the sequel which shares a similar sentiment as the actor and director. The gang gets back together, and the stakes are going to get personal for Ethan on this mission. After decades of entertaining the world as the fan-favorite agent, Cruise will ensure the legacy of the character is preserved forever with more unbelievable stunts. The Final Reckoning will feature the return of some of the most beloved characters in the series including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff. After being introduced in Dead Reckoning, Vanessa Kirby is set to come back as Alanna Mitsopolis.

