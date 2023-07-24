The Big Picture Director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise wanted to improve upon their previous underwater sequences, and in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two, they applied the knowledge they gained from those experiences.

Dead Reckoning Part Two will feature ambitious action sequences, including an aerial sequence to rival those in Mission: Impossible - Fallout and Top Gun: Maverick.

Tom Cruise was able to hold his breath for as long as 6.5 minutes for the underwater scenes in Dead Reckoning, but McQuarrie does not recommend it due to its physical toll.

Before Christopher McQuarrie came along, the Mission: Impossible movies were known as a franchise in which each installment brought a vision from a different director. With Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation, however, the film series started to become less standalone-y, which begged for a filmmaker who could plan ahead for the long run. For McQuarrie, that also meant he could spend several years thinking about how he could raise the stakes in the action sequences of each entry—and that includes the underwater stunts that we'll only see in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two.

In an interview with Collider, the director and screenwriter talked to Steve Weintraub about how he and actor/producer Tom Cruise approached the underwater world that will be unveiled next year. In Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One we got a taste of it with a tense opening submarine sequence, but it seems that it will get even more intense. Christopher McQuarrie explained that it’s common knowledge in Hollywood that you should stay away from water because it makes production considerably harder, but they went for it anyway:

“Tom and I are constantly reevaluating our own work and asking ourselves how we could have done it better. We've done underwater sequences previously. We've worked underwater in Edge of Tomorrow, and we worked underwater in Rogue Nation, and we left very dissatisfied with those sequences. And we analyze why we were dissatisfied. What were all the factors working against us? The biggest being, not having real knowledge in that area. Everything you're looking at in Dead Reckoning is the application of knowledge from previous sequences.”

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' Reactions Call It "Ambitious," "Exhilarating," and "Mind-Blowing"

As Expected, Dead Reckoning Part Two Will Have More Ambitious Action Sequences

McQuarrie also added that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two will feature an aerial sequence to rival the stunts they pulled in Mission: Impossible – Fallout and even Top Gun: Maverick. For the underwater scenes in Dead Reckoning, the director revealed that Cruise was able to hold his breath for as much as 6.5 minutes, but that he’d “never ask him to do it again.” According to McQuarrie, holding your breath for so long is “physically punishing,” and he does not “recommend it to anybody who doesn't want to make a lifestyle out of it.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is the beginning of what might be the final run of special agent Ethan Hunt — even though Cruise suggests he'd like to keep going. Returning cast members include Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Henry Czerny. The cast also features Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3), Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Hayley Atwell (Marvel’s Agent Carter), Cary Elwes (BlackBerry), Shea Wingham (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) and Esai Morales (Titans).

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is now in theaters. You can watch our conversation with Tom Cruise below: