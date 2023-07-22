The Mission: Impossible movies are not well-known for their consistent casts. While Tom Cruise and Ving Rhames have shown up in every installment of the saga, the cast of these movies has often remained incredibly fluid. The first four entries especially often gave Cruise’s Ethan Hunt an entirely new supporting cast and bosses (save for the inevitable and welcome return of Luther, played by Rhames) to interact with. Only in more recent entries have figures like Benji (Simon Pegg) and Ilsa (Rebecca Ferguson) become incredibly prominent and indispensable to the franchise. Still, even these two are exceptions to the Mission: Impossible rule of supporting cast members being expendable. If one wants evidence of this trend being alive and well just look at CIA director Erika Sloane, a character introduced in Fallout played by Angela Bassett.

This figure proved quite prominent in Fallout but was entirely absent from Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. The Mission: Impossible saga's willingness to eschew seemingly critical supporting characters at the drop of a hat is still around even when they involve figures played by performers as legendary as Bassett. Granted, it's not like Erika Sloane is alone among newer Mission: Impossible characters that suddenly disappeared from these films. Jeremy Renner’s William Brandt, for instance, abruptly vanished from the saga after appearing in two movies, while recurring baddie Solomon Lane (Sean Harris) has been M.I.A. since Mission: Impossible - Fallout despite surviving that feature. Still, each of those characters at least got a pair of appearances under their belt before vanishing. Bassett's Erika Sloane, as of this writing, is a one-and-done character. There’s no telling what precarious set pieces Hunt will engage in next, but one thing is certain: future entries in this saga need to bring back Bassett!

Angela Bassett Almost Came Back for ‘Dead Reckoning Part One’

While Bassett was disappointingly absent from the seventh entry in the Mission: Impossible saga, she wasn’t always supposed to be out of sight and out of mind from this installment. Writer/director Christopher McQuarrie explained in an interview that she was originally going to reappear as the head of the CIA in the film's opening scene, which depicts various intelligence agency leaders discussing what to do about the nefarious A.I. creation The Entity. However, these plans for a return got scuttled because of larger issues like scheduling conflicts and COVID-related woes.

With her return scrapped, Henry Czerny, who was always tapped to reprise his role of Eugene Kittridge, had his character upgraded as the new director of the CIA and given much of the dialogue that would've belonged to Sloane. McQuarrie also noted that there was a chance that there could've been a version of Dead Reckoning Part One where Bassett's Sloane ended up on the train where the film's climax took place. However, the feature didn't have everything about its third act planned out when Bassett was scheduled to appear in the movie. The size of her subsequent role in Dead Reckoning Part One was always in flux, which made it easier to swap her character out of the story.

With these anecdotes, it’s clear that audiences very nearly got Erika Sloane back in Dead Reckoning Part One while McQuarrie’s separate cryptic comments about Bassett’s potential return in the franchise suggest hope for more Sloane in the future. The return of Angela Bassett into the world of Mission: Impossible would be an incredibly good thing for a multitude of reasons, not the least of which is that more Angela Bassett is always a good thing. Rare is the movie where audiences walk away proclaiming that the problem was this performer’s screen presence or commitment. She’s always giving so much into her roles that it’s a pleasure to see her in features in nearly any context.

Why Should 'Mission: Impossible' Bring Back Erika Sloane?

Erika Sloane’s return would also be welcome simply because leadership characters in the Mission: Impossible movies never last long. The leaders of the IMF seem to get murdered and blown up every other day of the week. Even the ones that do survive to the closing credits, like Laurence Fishburne’s Theodore Brassel in Mission: Impossible III, never return in these features. Alec Baldwin's IMF secretary Alan Hunley managing to return from Rogue Nation in Fallout only resulted in that guy getting murdered at the end of the latter film's second act. It'd be a welcome change of pace if Erika Sloane became one of the rare authority figures to consistently make appearances in this saga.

Plus, a second sighting of Erika Sloane could be a great way for the Mission: Impossible franchise to play off the character’s growth throughout her debut appearance in Fallout. In that sixth installment of this saga, Sloane went from being contemptuous of everything the IMF stood for to realizing, as told through closing voice-over narration, how important somebody like Ethan Hunt is when it comes to keeping people safe. Having her come back and perhaps wield a softer, more optimistic view of the IMF would be a great way to show how much Sloane has grown as a person. Bringing back characters in long-form cinematic narratives shouldn’t just be about rehashing what the audience knows. It should also afford the opportunity for real exciting growth and change that wouldn’t be possible within a solitary motion picture.

Plus, it has to be said, Mission: Impossible has not been great with bringing back its women of color characters for more than one movie up to this point. Paula Patton's Jane Carter was an integral part of Ghost Protocol, for instance, but she never came back into the franchise despite the film's ending explicitly depicting Ethan Hunt wanting her and the film's other lead spies to work with him again. Meanwhile, Maggie Q showed up as Zhen Lei in Mission: Impossible III, but was never even referenced again in the franchise. These spy films can do a lot of incredible stunt work, but for some reason, they have a hard time imagining that women of color can appear in multiple installments. Having Erika Sloane show up again wouldn’t entirely erase this problem or its legacy, but it would make for a nice first step in rectifying it.

Any way you look at it, bringing back Erika Sloane would be a massive plus for the Mission: Impossible movies, including how it could maximize the saga’s gift for making the return of previously established characters such a riot. Luther’s sudden re-emergence at the very end of Ghost Protocol, for example, was a delight while Henry Czery reappearing as Eugene Kittridge in the first part of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning was endlessly entertaining. The Mission: Impossible movies often fail to keep actors around for more than one movie, but when they do bring people back, true cinematic magic occurs. Just imagine what would happen if that tactic were applied to an actor of Angela Bassett’s caliber!