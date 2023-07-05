The Mission Impossible franchise has been a staple of the action genre since its inception in 1996. The film series centers on the exploits of Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), an intrepid agent for the Impossible Missions Force (IMF). The franchise has become one of the most widely popular and recognizable in modern cinema with six films and counting, featuring intricate plots and memorable characters.

Moreover, the villains in the MI franchise play a major part in the series' success. Each film features a new and interesting antagonist, ranging from rogue agents to international terrorists and criminal masterminds. These antagonists frequently have personalities, goals, and backstories that make them just as memorable and iconic as the protagonists.

10 Sabine Moreau

Introduced in Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol, Sabine Moreau (Léa Seydoux) is a minor character and villain in the film. She is a French assassin who only accepts diamonds as payment and works for Kurt Hendricks (Michael Nyqvist), the main antagonist in the movie.

RELATED: 'Mission: Impossible': 10 Badass Female Characters, Ranked

Killing off Moreau was a mistake since she had lots of potential to grow into a formidable villain in the franchise. She was astute and perceptive to the extent that she saw how Ethan Hunt's crew had duped her into giving up the codes to thwart their goals. Although Sabine is portrayed as a vicious assassin, due to her limited screen time, it is rarely revealed in the movie how she actually executes that kind of killing.

9 Franz Krieger

In Mission: Impossible, Ethan Hunt recruits Franz Krieger (Jean Reno) to clear his name by trying to steal a list of covert operatives. Krieger is a skilled helicopter pilot, a disavowed former member of the Impossible Mission Force, and a former member of Ethan Hunt's crew. However, he ultimately betrays Hunt since he is secretly working for Jim Phelps (Jon Voight), the movie’s main antagonist.

He is initially presented as a bad guy, but it is later discovered that he is actually working against his own gang to protect the world from their dangerous plans, making him a complex character indeed. Additionally, because of Reno's superb performance, Krieger appears to be a less minor and one-dimensional character.

8 Sean Ambrose

Sean Ambrose (Dougray Scott), who appeared in Mission: Impossible II, is a former IMF agent who has gone rogue and is now working with a group of terrorists to obtain a deadly virus.

Ambrose is undoubtedly a pretty poor opponent in the series, despite being the main antagonist of the movie. In addition, Ambrose was too naive to see that Nyah Nordoff-Hall (Thandie Newton) was playing him by joining his ranks, and his use of the Chimera virus strategy lacked any innate creativity.

7 Kurt Hendricks

Appearing in the fourth installment, Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol, Kurt Hendricks, played by the late actor Michael Nyqvist, is a Swedish-born nuclear strategist who seeks to ignite a global nuclear war to bring about a new era of peace through destruction.

RELATED: Every 'Mission: Impossible' Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

Hendricks is quite a master manipulator who can convince the Russian government to launch a nuclear missile at the United States. He is also a formidable physical opponent, shown in hand-to-hand combat, and can hold his own against Ethan Hunt in a fight. Nevertheless, Hendricks isn't a particularly strong antagonist who might be able to outwit Hunt.

6 John Musgrave

John Musgrave (Billy Crudup) wasn't marketed as a villain, so many fans don't remember him, but he actually was the mastermind behind the entire plot of the third movie. Musgrave is initially introduced as a former IMF agent and mentor to Ethan Hunt in the third installment. He later uses his influence within the IMF to give Owen Davian information.

Musgrave was a skilled manipulator who plotted meticulously to pose as the IMF's traitor and work with Davian to take advantage of the Rabbit's foot. Nonetheless, he was kind of an antithesis to Davian as Musgrave lacked quick thinking and was swiftly murdered by Julia when Ethan outwitted him in their final confrontation.

5 Max Mitsopolis

Max Mitsopolis (Vanessa Redgrave) is a wealthy and powerful arms dealer Jim Phelps and his team hire to facilitate the exchange of the stolen list of undercover agents for a large sum of money in the first Mission: Impossible movie. In the fifth installment, she also happens to be the mother of The White Widow, Alana Mitsopolist (Vanessa Kirby).

She is distinguished by being the only female primary antagonist in the franchise (so far). Mitsopolis is a strong foe and a skilled manipulator who can convince anybody around her with her riches and power, which is crucial to succeeding in her industry.

4 Jim Phelps

Jim Phelps is the team leader of the IMF and is tasked with retrieving a list of undercover agents that have fallen into the wrong hands who appeared in Mission: Impossible. However, as the movie progresses, it’s revealed that Phelps has betrayed the team and is working with the enemy.

RELATED: 10 Biggest Movie Franchises Before the MCU, According to Reddit

Since Phelps is the IMF's leader, his mastery of deception was demonstrated when he obtained the names of the agents he wanted to sell to arms dealers while fabricating his death to avoid being implicated. Phelps was, without a doubt, significantly more intelligent than most of the villains in the franchise, thanks to his cunning preparation, but he wasn't prepared to deal with Ethan's expertise.

3 Owen Davian

Introduced in the third installment, Mission: Impossible III, Owen Davian (Philip Seymour Hoffman) is a ruthless arms dealer who aims to locate and sell terrorists a peculiar biological weapon with the codename "Rabbit's Foot." Later, he kidnaps Ethan Hunt’s wife and demands that Ethan retrieves a valuable object in exchange for her release.

Davian wasn't the major mind behind the war in Mission: Impossible III, but he was the principal antagonist because he actively opposed Ethan. Moreover, Davian plans many steps ahead and demonstrate his readiness to use any means necessary, including the murder of innocent people and the use of torture, to further his agenda. On the downside, Davian depended on John Musgrave (Billy Crudup) as the inside man because he lacked the resources to bring down the IMF on his own.

2 Solomon Lane

First introduced in Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation, Solomon Lane (Sean Harris) is a former MI6 agent and the leader of a rogue organization known as the Syndicate, which is dedicated to destabilizing governments and creating chaos around the world.

Due to his intelligence, ruthlessness, and unpredictability, Lane is considered one of the greatest MI villains. He is a master of deception and manipulation, which is seen through the way he convinces Ilsa Faust to work for the Syndicate by playing on her sense of loyalty and duty, and he is always one step ahead of Ethan Hunt and his team. Moreover, Lane's backstory adds depth to his character, making him more than just a one-dimensional villain.

1 August Walker/John Lark

Appearing in the sixth installment, Mission: Impossible — Fallout, August Walker (Henry Cavill) is a CIA assassin tasked with working alongside Ethan Hunt and his team to prevent a global catastrophe. However, he is later revealed to be a double agent and an ally of Apostles, an organization formed by the remnants of the Syndicate.

Walker is a powerful antagonist due to his cunning, which is seen in how he uses it to deceive the IMF team and Erica Sloan, as well as his physical prowess. He is also the first person who could genuinely put Hunt in danger of being killed in a fight. Despite not appearing again in the MI universe, Walker is still a renowned antagonist with numerous iconic moments.

KEEP READING: 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and What to Expect