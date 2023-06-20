The threat of artificial intelligence is one that has seeped through the public consciousness over the past few years. With the rise of A.I. like Midjourney and ChatGPT, questions about the future of humanity and technology are being raised nearly every day as these systems continuously improve. Entertainment is increasingly incorporating the issue into what we see on-screen as well with the latest to tackle A.I. being Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One next month. Collider's Steve Weintraub sat down with director Christopher McQuarrie to discuss how the latest Ethan Hunt film ended up with a very timely threat as its focus.

McQuarrie and the crew were looking for new places to take Mission: Impossible after Fallout set the bar so high with some of the best action ever put to screen against the backdrop of a nuclear threat. With the franchise now six films deep, the director turned to technology to give Hunt (Tom Cruise) a challenge that is unlike anything he's ever faced before. For as modern as talks of A.I. are, however, the Dead Reckoning team was a bit ahead of their time when ideas were first being thrown out there for the sequel:

"Very early conversations, probably the earliest conversations about this were in 2018/2019, and we were looking for the villain, the next threat in Mission. We've done nuclear threats, we've done chemical threats, biological threats, you did the Rabbit's Foot, and God knows what threat that was. In trying to keep it fresh, we were looking outward, and the big conversation I had with Tom [Cruise] very early on was about technology, information technology, and what, now, everyone is talking about is AI."

Dead Reckoning Comes at a Perfect Time Amidst A.I. Discourse

McQuarrie further emphasized how perfect it turned out that Dead Reckoning is releasing now while the A.I. revolution is underway and while everyone is becoming familiar with constant news stories exploring the new technology and all the frightening implications that come with it from scarily accurate deepfakes to a loss of employment. He likened Dead Reckoning to Cold War films which preyed on very familiar fears of world war and nuclear annihilation in order to connect with audiences. Detailing his pitch to Cruise, he said:

"When I presented it to Tom, I said, 'Two or three years ago, this idea would have been too intellectual for most people.' We would have been explaining too much of what it was and what I count on from the audience. The thing I liken it to is the Cold War. When I was growing up, the Cold War was very real, it was a very present thing. We were under the threat, we believed, of nuclear annihilation, that at any point, there could be a war between two or three nuclear superpowers. So when you went to see a Cold War movie, you didn't need somebody to set up the threat of the Cold War, you just felt it. It was something you brought to the movie. So my conversation with Tom was, 'What are people bringing to the movie now? They're not bringing the Cold War, they're not bringing the war on terror, they're bringing something new, and what is it? What's this anxiety?'"

Dead Reckoning will see Hunt taking on an A.I. weapon that threatens humanity as a whole, facing the foes of his past as he tries desperately to keep it out of the wrong hands. He's forced into a global race to stop the worst from coming to pass, all while confronting an all-powerful new enemy, and coming to terms with his past before he was THE Ethan Hunt. It's enough to make him consider that this mission may be more important than those he cares deeply about. The thing about the Mission: Impossible films is, no matter what threat or death-defying stunts he faces, Cruise's action hero always comes out of it on top in the end. In that sense, McQuarrie wants Dead Reckoning to be a release from the constant build-up of stress that the technology has brought:

"I felt, in the zeitgeist, this anxiety about technology and what and how technology was beginning to influence our lives, and how do we take that anxiety that the audience is bringing to the movie and give them a release? That's really what the movie boils down to. When you go to see Top Gun in 1986, the Cold War was a very real thing. That anxiety was something you were bringing to it, and you enjoyed that movie because that movie was telling you that everything was ultimately gonna be okay. You were showing them a way out."

Even as this film looks to give audiences that feeling that everything will be alright, McQuarrie was eager to tease that Dead Reckoning Part 2, which has also been in development for some time, would go wilder with A.I. fears than the first whenever it arrives. "So yeah, we were talking about AI, the algorithm, and information technology going all the way back to 2018/2019," he told Weintraub. "(Co-writer) Erik Jendresen and I have been working on this and Part Two for a long time, and there are things very prescient in Part Two that, if you think this is trippy, it'll freak you out in Part Two."

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One arrives in theaters on July 12. Check out the trailer below and keep an eye out for our full interview with McQuarrie.