The one mission these movies always accept is spotlighting some of the most likable talent in Hollywood. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One introduced and expanded many fan-favorite characters into the world of the Impossible Mission Force, including old favorites like Ilsa Faust and new players like Grace.

As the assumed beginning of the end befalls this franchise with its seventh entry, the history these characters share is starting to fuel the action scenes and stellar stunts with newfound gravity and stakes. Add in the chemistry and charm of this cast, it’s no wonder these characters continue to create lasting movie memories.

10 Jasper Briggs

Jasper Briggs leads the team of US operatives sent to hunt Ethan Hunt down. He and his team are at the center of one of the best-set pieces in the film as they search for Hunt in the Abu Dhabi airport, and later chooses not to kill Hunt when given the chance in the film's final moments. ​​​

Shea Whigham is a stellar character actor, underscoring the valued adage of "no small parts", which he puts to great effect here. Playing the thankless role of the government agent sent to track Hunt down, he does not seem like an inverse of Tom Cruise, but instead, the every-man who is tasked with a responsibility and operates from a place of moral justice.

9 The Entity

The latest villain aiming to best Ethan Hunt was ripped from the digital headlines: artificial intelligence. A mysterious threat existing in the shadows of the internet, the Entity holds only one objective: destroy.

This AI is a cold presence over the film’s energetic escapades, challenging the team’s trust in each other. It represents a post-modern apex for a franchise that always depicted the rise of technology. And while not traditionally likable, the intrigue of the Entity never ceases throughout, becoming one of the few Mission: Impossible antagonists to sustain more than one installment.

8 Eugene Kittridge

Returning from his featured role in the very first Mission: Impossible, Director Kittridge has worked his way up to the top of the CIA. He orders a hit on Ilsa Faust and attempts a deal with the White Widow, all of which would have succeeded if not for the resistance of Ethan Hunt.

Kittridge has always been a pleasant foil for Hunt, with their tête-a-tête forcing him into a box and then Hunt blowing that box up. Hunt is always one step ahead, with Kittridge acting as the audience surrogates for the government roster of characters.

7 Gabriel

The human conduit of the Entity, Gabriel's history with Ethan Hunt is revealed slightly in flashback. He is responsible for killing Marie, a close friend of Hunt, and framing him for her murder. That action put Hunt on the path towards the IMF, making Gabriel the center of Hunt's origin.

In Dead Reckoning, Gabriel is the suave strategist that enacts the Entity's commands, from trade deals to jumping off high-speed trains. Esai Morales performs the character with an alluring aura of confidence that made him a likable villain to root against.

6 Alana Mitsopolis

The White Widow returns in surprising fashion after her debut in Mission: Impossible - Fallout. At first, betraying the IMF team by siding with Gabriel, her persona is impersonated by Grace during the final set piece on the Orient Express.

Vanessa Kirby brings a refined panache to Alana, which only makes her performance as the undercover Grace all the more vibrant. Like another famous Widow, she is a controlled and confident figure. The audience is always questioning her allegiance as she keeps you guessing from scene to scene.

5 Luther Stickell / Benji Dunn

With the strong support of the IMF ensemble, these two share the same role these days: quippy tacticians that stand awestruck by whatever stunt Hunt just pulled off. The airport sequence is where they both shine, with Stickell guiding the team with ease and Dunn solving the Entity's cipher in a nail-biting scene of tension.

The rapport Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg possess goes a long way, establishing the importance of the team's bond which lies at the center of this story. They are a constant delight, knowing when to find the laugh and when to up the stakes.

4 Paris

Pom Klementieff stuns as Paris, an assassin hired by Gabriel to kill Hunt and Grace. A fireball of chaos, she holds power in every punch, improving the action with personality and flair.

With an enigmatic look, Paris' arc from devilishly enjoying the fight to saving the heroes has her rise above other disposable side villains. Klementieff pulls the background into the foreground, saying more with her eyes and a simple move of her weapon than most actors could possibly convey.

3 Ilsa Faust

Rebecca Ferguson. Need more be said?

First introduced in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, Ilsa represented a shift. A female character who extended her stay in the franchise beyond one installment, this fiery femme-fatale finally found a co-lead on Cruise's level. In Dead Reckoning, Ilsa's limited screen time and unfortunate fate don't ruin her moments in the spotlight, where Ferguson remains as witty, spry, and tenacious as ever.

2 Grace

12 years after her debut as Agent Carter, Hayley Atwell finds another huge movie screen to sparkle on. Grace begins as an innocent pick-pocket who journeys to commit a life in the IMF. With incredible moments throughout, the handcuffed car chase in Rome was a pure highlight that underscored the joyous frivolity this character represents.

Her dynamic with Hunt was distinctly endearing, developing her as a true equal as she stood by him. The film rests on the connection the audience has to Grace, and with Atwell's assured control, the mission is accomplished.

1 Ethan Hunt

A movie star so bright it lights up the entire film, there's no doubt that the most likable action hero of today's time is Ethan Hunt. Especially in a film regarding the dangers of technology, Tom Cruise's commitment to practical stunts reinforces the power of the individual, which only makes Hunt even more of a legend.

He puts everyone's lives before himself, always taking personal risks to save those he loves. He's charming, intelligent, and competent, making it no hard task to follow his mission wherever it leads.

