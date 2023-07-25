Action star and Hollywood icon Tom Cruise returns as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in one of the year's biggest summer blockbusters, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Hunt and his team are assigned to find a mysterious key that unlocks a weapon powerful enough to destroy all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. As they embark on their search, they encounter others who are also after the weapon and an old friend from Hunt's past who turns the mission into a personal one.

Hunt and the IMF team encounter new friends and foes, including a misguided French assassin and a highly advanced algorithm with a deadly handler, who all bring something new to the table in the franchise's seventh installment. Out of all the characters in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, these are some movie's most powerful characters, ranked!

9 Grace

Hunt and the team encounter a slick pickpocket, Grace (Hayley Atwell), at the airport, who is hired to steal the key from Hunt, but her mission is compromised when she falls into Hunt's custody and fails to escape. With an extensive wrap sheet and numerous warrants, Grace soon realizes that her only chance of avoiding prison time is to help Hunt and the team complete their mission.

Even though Grace isn't the most powerful character in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, she still has an impressive sleight of hand and sharp reflexes that make her a promising MIF agent. It's also important to note that for someone with zero espionage experience, she successfully goes undercover and helps save the day like a natural.

8 Jasper Briggs

Agent Jasper Briggs (Shea Whigham) is under the impression that Hunt has gone rogue, and he and his partner, Degas (Greg Tarzan Davis), are tasked by the Community with tracking him down. As he chases Hunt across the globe, Briggs isn't fast enough to catch the highly trained Hunt, but despite his lack of experience, he's still able to keep up with him enough to eventually figure out that he shouldn't be his intended target.

Briggs is the classic upstanding agent who is simply doing his job, but thankfully, he doesn't blindly follow orders and winds up on Hunt's side. The agent's status as an enforcer for the U.S. government and his quick wit makes Briggs a pretty authoritative character who has the potential to become even more powerful in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

7 Paris

Paris (Pom Klementieff) is a deadly, trained assassin who works for Gabriel (Esai Morales) and attempts to take out Hunt in pursuit of the key several times. Between an endless car chase in Rome and a fistfight in a very narrow alley, Paris is highly resilient and appears to be unbreakable, but when Hunt spares her life, she winds up rethinking her actions.

The practically silent assassin, Paris, is a unique enigma of destruction who can easily hold her own against the big boys in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. She may not say much, but she gets her point across with her fierce hand-to-hand combat moves and cat-like reflexes, ranking her as one of the movie's most powerful characters.

6 The White Widow — Alanna Mitsopolis

Hunt's familiar with the others after the key, including the corrupt philanthropist and activist Alanna Mitsopolis (Vanessa Kirby), the White Widow. Mitsopolis and her brother, Zola (Frederick Schmidt), inherited their mother's illegal arms dealing business, giving them access to endless wealth and people in high places. With her world-renowned reputation and bank account, the White Widow is not one to be tangled with and expected to survive.

Audiences will remember Mitsopolis from the franchise's previous film, Mission: Impossible – Fall Out, and assisted IMF with the return of former MI6 agent, Solomon Lane (Sean Harris), who had escaped custody several years earlier. The White Widow is an unpredictable character whose various worldwide sources, advanced weapons, and immense wealth distinguish her.

5 Ilsa Faust

Hunt's mission initially leads him to former MI6 agent Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) who is reportedly in possession of one part of the key, but contrary to IMF reports, Hunt knows she has no intention of utilizing it. She eventually reunites with Hunt and the team, but their happy reunion is cut short when an enemy from Faust's past alters her course of action.

Ferguson is back as the martial artist and expert marksman, Faust, who also has some unfinished business with the Entity's handler, Gabriel. The trained assassin has high tactical awareness that determines a variety of things including her choice of clothing and the angle in which she positions herself before engaging in combat which gives her an advantage over her enemies. Faust is a one-woman force to be reckoned with between her unsuspecting appearance and myriad of skills.

4 Benji Dunn

IMF tech turned field agent Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) is a skilled hacker with the profound ability to manipulate and reprogram a vast variety of devices and solid hand-to-hand combat skills that surprise most. As he serves as Hunt's GPS guide on the mission, Dunn meets a few close calls, including a cryptic explosive and directing Hunt onto a moving train through the Swiss Alps.

Pegg returns as IMF agent Dunn who remains behind the scenes most of the film but still proves to be a valuable member of the team with his random set of skills and technical knowledge. Dunn also serves as the gadgets guru and always has some fancy device, including a self-driving car or a pair of virtually enhanced Ray Bans for Hunt to defend himself against the Entity's tricks.

3 Luther Stickell

Senior intelligence operative and computer specialist, Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) reunites with Hunt as his virtual eyes and ears, becoming a vital asset to fighting their latest opponent known as the Entity. Compared to Hunt's former enemies, the Entity isn't human making it difficult to fight, but thanks to Stickell's technical knowledge and skills, the team has a slight advantage against it.

Rhames reprises his role as the tech-savvy agent Stickell whose expertise not only helps Hunt figure out the Entity's overall endgame but also how to avoid falling into its deadly trap. While Hunt can keep up with his physical enemies, Stickell is essentially the only one who can stay two steps ahead of the algorithm. Aside from his technical abilities, Stickell's wit and massive stature make him a powerhouse of a character.

2 Gabriel / The Entity

The mission takes an unexpected turn when Hunt comes face to face with a ghost from his past, Gabriel, who he thought he had killed years ago. As Hunt learns about Gabriel's intentions, he realizes the magnitude of the situation, and his heightened emotions cause him to stray off track and seek revenge against his former enemy.

No one is a greater threat than Gabriel, who intends to unlock the Entity's power and destroy the world without hesitation. Gabriel manages to stay two steps ahead of Hunt and with the Entity helping him manipulate certain sources like security cameras and IMF devices throwing the team through major loops throughout their mission.

1 Ethan Hunt

IMF agent Hunt is a one-of-a-kind agent who believes the key unlocks too great of a power for anyone to have, and against his orders, he intends to hide it away from the world. With the odds stacked against him, Hunt effortlessly overcomes a series of intense obstacles, such as a shootout in the desert and a knife fight on top of a moving train that make him an unstoppable force of power.

Hunt is a master spy whose long list of abilities and experience lands him as the most skilled agent in the movie. Between his daredevil modes of transportation to being a highly trained martial artist, Hunt can come and go from almost anywhere undetected and is also a renowned weapons expert who can handle a large variety of guns and knives.

