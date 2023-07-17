If you managed to get to your screening of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One this weekend, you are part of the group of people that was surprised to see one long-time franchise character meet their end – twice. In an interview to USA Today, director and screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie explained the decision behind the death and why it makes sense for Ethan Hunt’s (Tom Cruise) journey onscreen.

In its first few minutes, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One takes the audience by surprise by making us believe that Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) gets killed in the middle of a shooting in Abu Dhabi. However, it is quickly revealed that Ethan helped the rogue agent fake her own death so she could escape the dangerous life she lives. Afterwards, Ilsa comes back and joins Ethan’s team in a mission in Rome, which ends up claiming her life despite Ethan’s best efforts to save her. McQuarrie talked about how the beloved character’s death was “a really tough decision,” but that it ties in with what we’ve seen from Ethan’s relationships across the Mission: Impossible film series:

“[I]t was one we knew we had to make for the movie to have stakes and for the movie to remain ‘Mission.’ 'Mission' is primarily Ethan's journey (and) there is this continuum that the people closest to him, he tends to lose them. It was a really tricky conversation for us to have, and we knew that there would be some reactions to that, but we also knew this is the reality of the world that's been created over seven movies.”

Image via Paramount

Of course, we still have to wait for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two to know if Ilsa will stay dead. But given McQuarrie’s belief in having high stakes and this particular story element that Ethan Hunt loses everyone close to him, chances are we’ll only see Ferguson in flashbacks from now on. And considering that Ilsa’s wasn’t the only death in the movie, it’s possible that Dead Reckoning wraps up with an even bigger body count.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One follows Ethan Hunt as he tries to retrieve a device which, in the wrong hands, could change the way that artificial intelligence is used in the world. The cast also features Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny and Greg Tarzan Davis.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters now.

