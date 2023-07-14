One of the greatest successes of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is the fact that the film doesn't feel like it's only half of a complete story. After a thrilling climax where Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt motorbikes off a mountain — you may have heard about that — and parachutes onto a moving train, a hectic battle over control over a key to the heart of a corrupt AI ensues, with Hunt eventually nabbing it before he and colleague Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) drive off to plan.

Unlike, to give a recent example, Fast X, the film didn't leave our characters in peril, they had definitive endings. Ethan and Benji are safe and together, Ving Rhames' Luther Stickell is off the grid working on shutting down the artificial intelligence, and Hayley Atwell's Grace has joined the IMF having spoken with Directed Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny) at the climax.

Speaking to Total Film, director Christopher McQuarrie confirmed it was producer and star Cruise who was the driving force behind the decision to make the story have a beginning, middle, and end, stating that Cruise was kept awake at night worrying about whether the audience would be satisfied with how they'd concluded the story.

Sleepless Nights for Tom Cruise

Highlighting just how long the process had taken, and how late in the day it was before they settled on the conclusion, McQuarrie added that the farewell seen between Ethan and Grace was filled over two years after the film began filming, revealing that Cruise was wearing a wig to cover his new hairstyle for Dead Reckoning Part Two. On the film's climax, he said:

"Where we ended the movie was always where we were going to end it. How we ended the movie was a big, big mystery for us. It kept Tom awake at night throughout production. He would come in all the time and say, 'This can’t be a cliffhanger, it’s got to be satisfying.' The audience has to feel a sense of completion. "Tom kept looking at that scene and he had all this anxiety about whether or not it would be a satisfying conclusion or whether it would feel open-ended. We constantly revisited it, constantly refined it."

"If you leave it with a cliffhanger, it feels a little bit like we’re expecting you to come back," the director added of the ending. "We didn’t want that feeling. The feeling we were reaching for – and we hope you feel – is we dare you not to come back. We want to leave you thinking, 'Oh, I can’t wait to see what happens next."

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two is out in cinemas on June 28, 2024 - SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes pending. Part One is currently playing in theaters, and you can watch our interview with McQuarrie here.