The Big Picture Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was released this summer, showcasing Tom Cruise's stellar performance and jaw-dropping stunts captivating audiences worldwide.

The home release of the film comes with exciting bonus features, including commentary by the director, behind-the-scenes footage, and never-before-seen footage of a record-breaking stunt.

You can watch Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One at home starting October 10 digitally, and on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 31st.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One was, without doubt, a highlight of the summer movie season. A critical hit, the movie thrilled audiences who were wowed by Tom Cruise's magnetic performance as Ethan Hunt and his remarkable commitment to practical stuntwork which continues to astound fans worldwide. After more than three months in theaters, the movie will be arriving in homes from next month, allowing you to battle the Entity as many times as you like.

The film sees Cruise's Hunt and his IMF team (featuring Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell) embarking on their most dangerous mission to date, tracking down a terrifying new weapon that not only threatens all of humanity, but can even predict the team's next steps to try and stop them. With the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

The Home Release Comes With Exciting Bonus Features

The upcoming release will also see a smörgåsbord of special features, showing viewers the craft and dedication from the entire team to get the movie on screen, made all the more remarkable by the restrictions placed on filming due to the pandemic. Some of the bonus content will include commentary by the movie's director, Christopher McQuarrie, and editor Eddie Hamilton, as they take viewers through pivotal scenes. Viewers will also get behinds-the-scenes look at iconic moments from the Dead Reckoning Part One including the Abu Dhabi, Rome, and Venice scenes. What's more, the release comes with never-before-seen footage of one of the biggest stunts in cinema history as audiences will get an extended look at Cruise's training and preparation to jump of a cliff on a motorcycle.

Image via Paramount Pictures

The bonus features don't end there, the home release will also dive into the movie's speed flying stunts, train sequence, deleted scenes montage, and will feature McQuarrie breaking down the intense opening scene. Considering all the excitement Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One delivered, it would certainly be exciting to see how all of it came together.

When Can You Watch 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' at Home?

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two is expected to be out in cinemas on June 28, 2024 – SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes pending. Dead Reckoning Part One will premiere on digital on October 10, before launching on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 31st.