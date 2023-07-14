Star Tom Cruise and Paramount left no stone unturned in promoting the mega-expensive seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, this week’s Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. But keeping with one of the film’s most prominent themes, the all-important choice to watch it or not now lies in the hands of the audience. And at least for the moment, it looks like the movie is holding steady at the domestic box office. After grossing a little over $15 million on Wednesday (including Tuesday previews), Dead Reckoning Part One added $8.3 million on Thursday, pushing its two-day domestic tally to $23.8 million.

The movie is currently on track to gross just under $75 million across its five-day launch, which is significantly lower than the $90 million that it was projected to make heading into its debut. The film’s traditional three-day weekend is looking at around $50 million, which means that a spike in revenue is expected to begin from today. The franchise’s previous installment — 2018’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout — grossed $61 million in its opening weekend (which wasn’t spread across five days, so it's difficult to compare). The movie ultimately generated the biggest-ever total for the long-running action series, tapping out with nearly $800 million worldwide.

Fallout became the biggest movie of Cruise’s storied career, before Top Gun: Maverick zoomed past it last year. Cruise is hoping to cash in some of the goodwill that he earned from audiences after Maverick, which did wonders for the industry in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic. The movie ended up grossing nearly $1.5 billion worldwide, cementing Cruise’s stature as one of the last remaining movie stars — a man who has dedicated himself, along with a handful of his peers, to preserving the sanctity of the big screen experience.

RELATED: 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One' Is Too Busy For Its Own Good

The Movie is Relying on Repeat Business

And that's what he’s also selling with Dead Reckoning Part One, the fourth movie he’s starred in to be directed by Christopher McQuarrie — they’ve collaborated on various other projects as well. Covid-related issues pushed the movie’s budget to nearly $300 million, which means that Dead Reckoning Part One, which also stars Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg, is relying heavily on repeat business, especially with the one-two punch of Barbie and Oppenheimer around the corner. And the movie’s reviews — it currently sits at a 96% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and has earned a strong A CinemaScore from opening day audiences — certainly bode well for its future. Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote in his review that Dead Reckoning Part One proves that the series has “plenty of gas in the tank,” but is also in need of a shakeup.

The Mission: Impossible movies skew a little older than other blockbuster franchises, which means that Dead Reckoning Part One isn’t going to be front-loaded, and has the capacity to keep performing through the summer. Just a few weeks ago, the similarly budgeted and similarly targeted Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny raised concerns with a box office debut that was perceived as low, and that film is still far from being in the clear. Stay tuned to Collider for latest box office updates around Dead Reckoning Part One. The movie is currently playing in theaters, and you can watch our interview with McQuarrie here.