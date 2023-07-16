It’s been a wild few days at the box office for Paramount’s Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, a movie that has simultaneously been behaving exactly as expected and still managing to surprise. After opening mid-week to a strong response, Dead Reckoning Part One experienced a minor hiccup heading into its debut weekend, where it is now projected to gross around $56 million. Across the extended five-day opening, the seventh installment in the long-running action franchise is looking at an $80 million debut.

This is marginally higher than the $78 million that it was heading toward according to Friday’s trends, but lower than the $90 million that it was projected to gross prior to its debut. Either way, an $80 million five-day haul represents the best opening in the franchise’s history, ahead of Mission: Impossible 2's $78 million debut in the year 2000. Mission: Impossible — Fallout continues to hold onto the series’ top three-day opening, at $61 million. Fallout is also the highest-grossing entry in the series, with a nearly $800 million worldwide haul in 2018; this is the total that Dead Reckoning Part One would hope to eventually overtake.

But its first victory would be recovering and justifying its mammoth $300 million reported budget, which is something that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was just barely able to do. Another older-skewing movie that experienced budget overruns because of the pandemic, Dial of Destiny actually had a bigger five-day opening than Dead Reckoning Part One, but it received considerably poorer reviews. Dead Reckoning Part One’s 96% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and an excellent A CinemaScore from opening day audiences will serve it well in the long run, as it hopes to continue performing through the summer.

Image via Sony

RELATED: Christopher McQuarrie Breaks Down the Making of 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ and Why AI is the Villain in Exclusive Q&A

'Insidious: The Red Door' Nears $100 Million Mark in Second Weekend at Global Box Office

The third spot went to last week’s number-one movie, Insidious: The Red Door. The fifth installment in the long-running horror franchise added an estimated $13 million in its second weekend, taking its running domestic total to just under $60 million. Globally, the movie is at nearly $90 million. The fourth and fifth spots were claimed by Disney’s Dial of Destiny and Elemental, with an estimated $11 million and $8 million, respectively. While the fifth Indiana Jones movie is yet to pass $150 million domestically, Pixar’s new original film has had a bit of a resurgence after a lukewarm debut and grossed over $120 million domestically.

Next weekend will host the year’s biggest box office brawl, as Warner Bros.’ Barbie takes on Universal’s Oppenheimer. You can watch our interview with Dead Reckoning Part One director Christopher McQuarrie here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.