Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One was released to great critical acclaim, even if the film was swept aside at the box office by the unforeseen tsunami that was the "Barbenheimer" effect. But prior to that financial disaster, the film has the best reviews of the series to date, something which is down to producers Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie, who test their films rigorously in order to ensure they meet the highest standards possible.

For McQuarrie, that involves not just industry screenings where members of the public are invited to comment on working drafts of the film, but also friends and family who may be able to spot things and speak without fear of reproachment as some of them may well be peers within the entertainment business.

One such screening occurred and, as McQuarrie has revealed to Empire, it was indeed a peer that helped point out a pivotal plot device that was missing from the film, which was limiting the audience's understanding of when and where The Entity, the malevolent artificial intelligence in the story, would appear and how the audience would be able to recognise it. Edgar Wright pointed out to the director that an audio cue, designed to indicate when it was present, was missing from the film, something which McQuarrie never realised until he saw it through an audience member's eyes.

“Edgar Wright came to a very, very late friends and family screening and said, ‘Can the Entity have some sort of a musical cue, or a sound?’ I said, ‘You're kidding me, right?’ He said, ‘No.’ And I said, ‘It's there. It's all over the place’. We went back and watched the film with Edgar's filter and realised, ‘Oh my god, it's everywhere but when I'm actually looking at the Entity.’ It's actually the Entity’s effect, it's the presence of the Entity. But when you were looking at the Entity itself, there wasn't a cue. We created a sound element, very, very late.”

Dead Reckoning Part One is still playing in theaters. Part Two will be out in June 2024.