While we wait for the next Mission: Impossible installment, we got treated to Tom Cruise kinda playing Ethan Hunt as he took the Olympic flag from Paris to L.A. The latest Mission: Impossible picture, 2023's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One was recently retitled as simply Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, indicating that the eighth movie, set for release in 2025, will not serve as the immediate second part of the story. Whatever its subtitle, the eighth movie will surely feature the main villain that Ethan Hunt and his IMF team are forced to battle in Dead Reckoning: artificial intelligence. The Entity, as this A.I. is called, is the current “big bad” of the Mission: Impossible series, surpassing even some of the franchise's most heinous villains as arguably the biggest threat to world peace. Its almost god-like omniscience over our modern world is frightening, but unlike Skynet from the Terminator films, the Entity doesn’t seem to want to wipe out all human life. In fact, it’s unclear exactly what the Entity is after at all.

What Is The Entity in 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning'?

From the way that the Mission: Impossible series has described its villainous A.I., the computer program seems to have almost infinite influence and power. Having been created originally as a U.S. government project under Cary Elwes' Denlinger, the Entity became self-aware after hacking into Russia's Sevastopol submarine, the results of which turned the program into a rogue agent able to think for and decide for itself. As a rouge intelligence, the Entity became a greater threat to the stability of the world stage, prompting Ethan Hunt to step in.

The way Gabriel (Esai Morales) describes it in Dead Reckoning, the A.I. can shift through "thousands of quadrillions of computations per millisecond, subtly manipulating the minds of billions," making it more dangerous than any other object or antagonist in perhaps the entire Mission: Impossible saga. Ethan is certainly up to a new sort of challenge here. We also know that the Entity desires both halves of the cruciform key — which unlocks a hidden chamber within the Russian submarine containing its original (and editable) source code — that would allow the user to control the artificial intelligence, and thus all information.

Naturally, every nation is racing toward it in the hopes of gaining control, and each one (including the United States) is willing to do everything possible to attain it. Ethan Hunt and his IMF team are the only ones who stand in the gap between the Entity and the nations of the world, once again undertaking an impossible task. If they fail and some other nation takes control of this power, the entire globe could fall into chaos. The Entity can hack into any network, control any world power, and create information out of thin air. With it at one's disposal, it would be almost like unlocking a gene from a bottle.

'Mission: Impossible's Rogue A.I. Is the Modern Equivalent to Nuclear Weapons

Through its emissary, Gabriel, the A.I. continues to hack into the world’s foremost financial and military institutions, putting the intelligence community on high alert. It even made sure Denlinger was killed so that he couldn’t gain the upper hand. But for what purpose? Well, according to an interview with Christopher McQuarrie, the Entity itself represents the same stark fear and anxiety that the Cold War produced back when the original Mission: Impossible series was big. "What are people bringing to the movie now?" the director recalled asking Tom Cruise. "They're not bringing the Cold War, they're not bringing the war on terror, they're bringing something new, and what is it? What's this anxiety?" McQuarrie settled on the role that artificial intelligence plays in society, with Dead Reckoning essentially being an arm's race-based thriller centered on attaining this sort of power.

The Cold War was, of course, centered around nuclear power and the potential destruction of the world. (It was also the time period in which the original television series was set.) Whoever had the most nuclear weapons could, theoretically, control the world stage. But the Entity is different. It's sentient, even if that sentience is artificial. That means that, unlike the nuclear weapons that Ethan Hunt usually fights over, the Entity itself wants something. Even with that in mind, it's hard to tell exactly what the Entity's motives might be. What purpose does a weapon have other than to destroy? Yet, we've also seen that the Entity will strive at great lengths (through Gabriel) to ensure that it is not controlled through the cruciform key, and thus control its influence.

The Entity itself, more than anything, seems to want to be left alone. It has no qualms fighting back against any attempts to bring it under subordination. Could this mean that the Entity simply wants to exist independently of any national affiliation? Perhaps. But more likely, the artificial intelligence is battling its own programming, trying to figure out what existential existence even looks like on its own. If Ethan Hunt can't stop the Entity from killing others to maintain its own artificial life and freedom, maybe he can help the program to better understand the value of human life too.

