The Big Picture Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One has struggled at the box office despite positive reviews and passed the $450 million mark globally.

The film's biggest international markets are China, South Korea, the U.K., and France, but the pandemic has affected box office performance in China.

While it will surpass the first Mission: Impossible's lifetime global haul, it is unlikely to match the success of more recent films in the franchise. The next installment, Dead Reckoning Part Two, is expected to help make up for the disappointment.

Paramount and star-producer Tom Cruise would be rethinking their decision to not alter the release date for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, now that it has been proven that the movie bore the brunt of the “Barbenheimer” effect. Released just a week and change before Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie delivered one of the biggest combined box office debuts in history, Dead Reckoning Part One hasn't been able to recover since.

But regardless of its lukewarm performance at the box office, the movie managed to cross yet another milestone on Wednesday. After three weeks in theaters, the film passed the $450 million mark at the worldwide box office. Dead Reckoning Part One has grossed a so-so $142 million stateside, and another $309 million from overseas territories, for a running global haul of $451 million. The film’s biggest international markets are China ($42 million), South Korea ($24 million), the U.K. ($22 million) and France ($14 million). By comparison, Mission: Impossible — Fallout grossed $181 million in China, but the pandemic has completely altered how Hollywood films perform in the Middle Kingdom.

Fallout remains the highest-grossing entry in the long-running Mission: Impossible franchise, with $791 million worldwide. Cruise followed it up with his biggest-ever film, Top Gun: Maverick, which concluded its worldwide run with nearly $1.5 billion worldwide, and more than $700 million domestically. Needless to say, expectations for Dead Reckoning Part One were sky-high. The movie even got stupendous reviews, but the baffling release strategy seems like something that will be studied for years to come.

Image via Paramount Pictures

The movie opened to a soft $78 million across its five-day extended opening weekend at the domestic box office — par for the course for Cruise's movies, which tend to have legs — and dropped by a huge 65% in its second weekend. Meanwhile, Barbie and Oppenheimer obliterated all competition and chewed up screens. Dead Reckoning Part One had a famously difficult mid-pandemic production, which pushed the budget to nearly $300 million. The rule of thumb says that a film this size needs to gross twice its production budget to break even, which means that Dead Reckoning Part One is still some way away from being counted as a hit.

Where Does the Movie Stand in the Franchise Pecking Order?

While it will imminently overtake the first Mission: Impossible’s lifetime global haul of $457 million — although adjusted for inflation, the first film’s haul would be significantly larger — it probably isn’t going to come close to matching the performances of the more recent Mission: Impossible movies. By comparison, Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol made $694 million worldwide and Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation made $688 million worldwide. Even Mission: Impossible 2, which was released back in 2000, grossed $550 million globally. But at least Dead Reckoning Part One has evaded the tag of being the lowest-grossing entry in the franchise, which unfortunately rests with the rather enjoyable Mission: Impossible III ($399 million worldwide).

Everybody involved would be hoping for next year’s direct follow-up, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two to make up for this disappointment. You can watch our interview with director Christopher McQuarrie here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.