The movie has been overshadowed by the franchise's more recent hits, but it is still performing decently and has grossed $541 million worldwide.

Dead Reckoning Part One needs to gross around $600 million worldwide to beat its budget, which reportedly ballooned to $290 million during the pandemic.

Paramount’s Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One might just be able to put up a respectable total at the global box office after all. The movie famously took a beating from “Barbenheimer,” and has paled in comparison to the franchise’s more recent hits, but after six full weeks in theaters, Dead Reckoning Part One is on the verge of passing a major milestone at the worldwide box office.

The movie grossed $2.7 million at the domestic box office in its sixth weekend, and added $6.2 million from 67 international markets, taking its running domestic total to a reasonable $164 million, while its overseas haul now stands at $376 million. This means that Dead Reckoning Part One has grossed $541 million worldwide, and will crawl past the $550 million mark in the coming days. When it does, it'll finally overtake the $549 million lifetime haul of Mission: Impossible 2, which was released in the year 2000.

By comparison, Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol grossed $694 million worldwide in 2011, Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation made $683 million in 2015, and Mission: Impossible — Fallout concluded its run with a franchise-best $786 million in 2018. But none of those movies cost as much as Dead Reckoning Part One, whose budget ballooned to a reported $290 million during the pandemic, meaning that it needs to gross around $600 million worldwide to break even.

Releasing 10 Days Before "Barbenheimer" Hurt the Movie

It’s a blow for star Tom Cruise, whose four-decade career had scaled new heights over the last few years, with the back-to-back success of Fallout, and then Top Gun: Maverick — his two biggest movies. Maverick concluded its run with nearly $1.5 billion worldwide and then went on to score a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. Cruise, meanwhile, was hailed for saving movie theaters as the industry limped back to its feet after the pandemic. But Dead Reckoning Part One, sold on the strength of yet another death-defying stunt performed by Cruise, was set for an uphill battle at the Summer box office.

The movie debuted just 10 days before the behemoths Barbie and Oppenheimer and experienced a 65% drop in its second weekend, never to recover. Additionally, it also lost all its IMAX screens to Oppenheimer, but despite advice from the IMAX corporation itself, the film kept its planned release date. Paramount will have an opportunity to restore some lost glory with Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is currently slated for a 2024 release but may be delayed because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. You can watch our interview with director Christopher McQuarrie below, and see Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One in theaters now.