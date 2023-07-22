Hayley Atwell has garnered attention as one of the standout features in the recent installment of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. In this film, she joins forces with Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt, adding to the franchise's allure. Having already gained experience in action-packed roles through her portrayal of Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Atwell joins the blockbusting Mission franchise as a glamorous thief, who only gives her name as Grace - and nobody buys that it's her real name.

The lack of a real name adds another level of mystique to Atwell's performance, and the actress—speaking with Collider's Perri Nemiroff well before the SAG-AFTRA strike—has admitted that even she doesn't know the character's real identity, adding that director Christopher McQuarrie was being suitably vague with the details.

"I asked McQ this and he just kind of looked at me," said Atwell. "He gave me this look where he goes, “Ask me no questions, I’ll tell you no lies.” I wish I knew, but it’s wise that they’re keeping me in the dark, as well, because it keeps me on my toes, too."

Nemiroff noted that, with the addition of Grace to Ethan Hunt's ensemble, she was going to have to learn on the job about how best to become an IMF agent, and asked what it is that Grace brings to the table that perhaps the team—made up of Luther (Ving Rhames), Benji (Simon Pegg) and Ilsa (Rebecca Ferguson)—might possibly be missing. Grace certainly respects Ethan too, but she happily runs rings around him if it's beneficial to her cause, and slinking away unnoticed is a vital component of IMF agency. Atwell went on to say:

"She’s not one thing, so you can’t label her as the “femme fatale,” that she uses seduction as a tactic to manipulate people when she’s picking their pocket as she does with Ethan at the beginning. And some people are like, “Oh, is there a romantic agenda between them?” The way that I see it is that she’s sussing someone out and she knows that she can use her own seductive energy to get what she needs or have doors open for her because she’s clever. And that’s not her running agenda with Ethan throughout the whole film, which I love in an action film, that you don’t have someone who is either the “badass woman” – because that’s one facet of a well-written character, but you want more than that. You want nuance, and so you want the audience to feel like she’s relatable and the audience to [watch] the experience through her eyes a little bit."

Pick Your Pockets Properly

Atwell added that her sleight of hand, used both to distract her victims and also pickpocket unsuspecting mugs, made her a valuable asset when it came to acquiring—or replacing—valuable items for the team when it comes to Dead Reckoning Part Two.

"I would say, also, because she’s hyper-vigilant, she’s always looking around to see where the exit is, where the danger is, who she can pick-pocket, who she can “put-pocket,” which was a whole new world of discovery for me of going, how handy? If you don’t want to hold something, just slip it into the pocket of the person beside you, and you can go back for it later, and they’re none the wiser. So just having that sort of playfulness and that mischievousness, I love bringing to her."

Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters now. Catch our interview with Atwell at the film's premiere in Rome down below and Nemiroff's full interview with her above: