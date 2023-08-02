The Big Picture Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One received rave reviews, but bombed at the box office due to competition from Oppenheimer and Barbie.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One came into theaters with stunning word of mouth, the highest-rated reviews of any Mission film to date, and a star in Tom Cruise who'd hit nothing but home runs for a decade and who was just coming off the biggest film of his career. However, the movie bombed under the dual weight of Oppenheimer and Barbie, and may yet end up losing money for Paramount in the process.

In Mission's case, Oppenheimer is slightly more relevant. Part of the takings of Cruise's last movie, Top Gun: Maverick, and the previous Mission film, Fallout, came from extended runs playing on premium large format screens, IMAX in particular. However, due to an exclusive deal with Christopher Nolan, Mission was only allotted one week on IMAX screens before the release of Oppenheimer, to the dismay of Cruise. It's now been revealed that IMAX earlier went to Paramount and begged them to change the release date of Dead Reckoning Part One, because they could see this happening, explaining a later date would offer better IMAX returns.

Bruce Markoe, the head of IMAX post-production, revealed to Forbes that IMAX had asked if Paramount would consider shifting the release date of Dead Reckoning Part One in order to allow it a clear, uninterrupted run on IMAX screens which would give it a bigger slice of the action when it came to takings.

Sadly, and very much to their cost, Paramount stuck to their guns and the release date for Dead Reckoning Part One may go down as one of the most expensive mistakes in recent film history.

“The dating of releases, especially on big movies, is a common problem. It's a pretty crowded summer. We wanted to play both movies as much as we could because Mission is going to be a great picture in IMAX, but they [the studio], dated the movie right behind Oppenheimer. We wanted to get them to move it, to create more time to play both in IMAX to the full extent that they both wanted, but it didn't work out. That's not our decision – that's the studios’.

Markoe then explained that it was not uncommon for for studios to work with IMAX to secure optimal dates, stating:

Sometimes the studios work with us, and they do move dates around but other times they just say, ‘Nope, that's our date. We don't care!’. And then you have a conflict, unfortunately. So, this was a time where we couldn't get the dates to be where we would've ideally liked. Mission may come back and play [in IMAX] when we have another gap in the schedule – we may bring it back. There are a lot of big movies!”

Markoe later added that Nolan was considered the "grandfather" of the modern IMAX phenomenon, due to his promotion and endorsement of the format as the gold standard in cinema. Oppenheimer has since broken IMAX records after taking over from Dead Reckoning Part One and has secured an extended run through at least the next two weeks, with scope for further screenings into the fall due to the consistent sell-outs being seen for the film worldwide. Needless to say, underestimating Nolan and Oppenheimer was a costly mistake.