2023 is going to be an action packed time at the movies. Headlining the explosive genre next year is the latest chapter in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. The first part of Tom Cruise’s final mission as Ethan Hunt explodes into theaters next July. However, if you can’t wait that long, Paramount Pictures is giving fans a chance to see a new four-minute IMAX sneak peek of the film starting Thursday, December 15 in front of Avatar: The Way of Water.

IMAX released a short teaser of what will be shown which has Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie on a ramp on a side of a mountain talking about an upcoming stunt. This is the same stunt that was featured heavily in the first teaser for the film. This saw Cruise jump off a motorcycle and cliff before going into a free fall. It was a stunning heart stopping moment in the trailer and looks to be the headlining stunt of the entire film.

While still not much is known about the plot of this long awaited seventh entry, the first trailer shown in front of Top Gun: Maverick promised another wall-to-wall globe-trotting action film with a bit more of a dire tone, given the biological warfare backdrop. It’s been an exciting time to be a Cruise fan, with the potential award season darling Maverick lighting up the box office earlier this year. However, with all the buzz surrounding the Top Gun franchise, it's easy to forget how good Mission: Impossible has been. Since its cinematic series’ debut in 1996, this spy franchise has only gotten better. The last two entries in particular, Rogue Nation and Fallout, are considered two of the best action movies ever made. If Top Gun reminded us of anything, it’s that Cruise is one of the last bonafide movie stars and practical filmmaking/spectacle can never be beat.

Image via Paramount

Because of that, Dead Reckoning Part One is set to be the biggest film in this larger-than-life franchise. Like putting the first trailer in front of Top Gun, putting this new footage in front of Avatar is only going to help Mission: Impossible in the long run.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 14, 2023. Along with Cruise, the film stars Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Henry Czeny. You can watch both the teaser for the new IMAX behind-the-scenes footage and the previously released trailer down below.