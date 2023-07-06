Even though the Mission: Impossible franchise is known for setting the bar (sometimes really high up) when it comes to ambitious action sequences, we all draw inspiration from somewhere. Across his career, director, and screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie has worked on incredibly inventive titles like Edge of Tomorrow and The Usual Suspects. In an interview with Collider, the filmmaker talked a little about his influences and how you can see traces of them in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

During the interview, McQuarrie told Steve Weintraub that Dead Reckoning draws inspiration from “so many” movies and none at the same time. This suggests that, like many directors out there, McQuarrie takes a little bit of everything he admires in order to give it his own spin. Still, he was able to list some titles that directly influenced him:

“There are films I am inspired by, competing with, in a sportsman-like way, kind of friendly. There are films that I deeply, deeply admire and kind of get stuck in my head. I love movies about the Arctic, I love movies about submarines. Submarines are just cool. The Arctic is just cool. I love 'The Thing,' but I can't really say that 'The Thing' is an influence on 'Dead Reckoning.' I love 'Das Boot' and 'Crimson Tide,' submarines are an amazing high-pressure environment, I can't really say that they're influences on the movie. They're gauntlets. It's a filmmaker showing me some cool environment and me going, 'I want to do that! I want my opportunity to play in that space.'”

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: You Can Become an IMF Agent With This ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’ Game

McQuarrie Himself Is Surprised to Find References in Mission: Impossible Movies

McQuarrie added that, unlike Rogue Nation – which features deliberate references to The Parallax View and Three Days of the Condor – he decided that he doesn’t need to do on-the-nose references because fans will be looking for them anyway. He singles out the use of a yellow Fiat 500 in Dead Reckoning, which people thought was a direct reference to the Japanese animated spy series Lupin the Third, when in fact McQuarrie has never watched it. He states that “the Fiat is yellow because it's a really distinct, fun color and that's about it. I didn't really know about 'Lupin the Third.’”

To cap it off, McQuarrie says he could list “a million movies” that inspire him as a filmmaker, but that he himself sometimes gets surprised by seeing echoes from stuff he likes in his own movies. And it’s hard to go as big as you do in Mission: Impossible movies without having any references about how you should approach a sequence:

“I see a lot of John Ford in there. I see a lot of Steven Spielberg, ‘Close Encounters,’ where I'm suddenly looking at something and where I wasn't intending for that to happen. I'm seeing the ghosts of that stuff in there.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One follows Ethan Hunt (Cruise) as he desperately tries to find a deadly weapon that threatens humanity. Returning cast members include Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Henry Czerny. The cast also features Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3), Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Hayley Atwell (Marvel’s Agent Carter), Cary Elwes (BlackBerry), Shea Wingham (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) and Esai Morales (Titans).

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One premieres in theaters on July 12. Look for our full interview with McQuarrie soon. Until then here's our conversation with Tom Cruise.