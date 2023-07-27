The Big Picture Christopher McQuarrie considered including a scene with a de-aged Tom Cruise and Esai Morales in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, but decided against it due to distractions and budget constraints.

McQuarrie sought inspiration from Tom Cruise's 1980s output, particularly Tony Scott's style, for the scene. He wanted Julia Roberts to play the young woman role, but the cost of de-aging multiple actors was too high.

Instead, Mariela Garriga was cast in the role and will appear again in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two. The scene's original concept would have exceeded the budget for the film's runaway train section.

Christopher McQuarrie painstakingly puts his films together, and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is no exception. No stone is left unturned in finding an entertaining cinematic experience for an expectant audience, who come to movie theaters to leave the real world behind when they're with Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt.

One cut scene, however, would have provided a jolt of star power highly unexpected in the movie. As previously revealed, McQuarrie had considered including a scene where a de-aged Cruise featured alongside Esai Morales that would have set up Hunt's induction into the Impossible Mission Force after the apparently killing of a young woman Cruise was close with, played eventually by Mariela Garriga in the movie. McQuarrie decided against it for numerous reasons, but mainly because of how distracting it was. A re-tooled, shortened version of the scene does appear in the film with only a brief shot of a younger Morales.

However, when putting the scene together, McQuarrie has now admitted that originally the scene was going to feature a much bigger story for the overall plot of the film, and that involved bringing in an A-list star to help with the 1980s feel of the flashback. Speaking on Empire's mammoth spoiler special podcast for Dead Reckoning Part One, McQuarrie revealed that he'd sought inspiration — visually and stylistically — from Cruise's 1980s output when putting the scene together, in particular, from Tony Scott.

“I said, ‘OK, if I were doing this sequence, it would be Tom in, say, 1989. It would be Tony Scott’s ‘Mission: Impossible.’ That’s who would have been directing the movie before Brian De Palma, you know, in that era,” McQuarrie said on the podcast. “We looked at ‘Days of Thunder’ and we looked at the style of it, and we started thinking what would it look like if Tony Scott had shot this, and who would it have been? I looked back at who was the ingenue, who was the breakout star in 1989? And right around then was ‘Mystic Pizza.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God. Julia Roberts, a then-pre-“Pretty Woman” Julia Roberts, as this young woman.'”

Budget: Impossible

McQuarrie elaborated by saying that the cost of the scene alone was so prohibitive, it actually exceeded the budget for the third act runaway train section of the film, but that ultimately, the effect would have been too jarring and removed all sense of disbelief from the movie. He ultimately cast Garriga in the role instead, with the promise that she will appear again in Dead Reckoning Part Two.

“The only way I could have seen doing the sequence justice [using de-aging] was to somehow convince Julia Roberts to come in and be this small role at the beginning of this story. And of course, as you’re conceptually going through it, you’re like, ‘Now all anybody’s going to be doing is thinking about the de-aging of Julia Roberts, and Esai, and Tom, and Henry Czerny.' I got the bill for de-aging those people before their salaries were even factored into it. And if you put two of them in a shot together, or three of them in a shot together, it would have been as expensive as the train by the time we were done. It was so … the force multiplier of — and the way we shoot scenes, and the fluidity, and the camera movement. And of course, that wouldn’t be the style of the movie in 1989. That wouldn’t make sense if you were shooting an ’89 ‘Mission’ like a 2023 ‘Mission.'”

Dead Reckoning Part One is playing in theaters now. Part Two is due for release on June 28, 2024.