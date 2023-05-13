As we edge ever closer to the release date for the penultimate edition in Tom Cruise's own superhero franchise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, director Christopher McQuarrie has been explaining the difficulties of wanting to pull off the most audacious action scenes possible, but also finding out ways to actually film them in a method that is logistically sound.

The Mission films always need a big stunt, a jaw-dropping moment of awe, on which the films can hang their hat — and the studios can promote the film. This one is no different, it even has multiple moments. And while the trailers have showcased Cruise casually driving a motorbike off the side of a mountain at high speed — why wouldn't he? — McQuarrie has actually revealed the other big stunt he has planned for Dead Reckoning has given him the most headaches.

In an epic set-piece, Cruise battles Esai Morales' villain on top of a moving steam train. And this isn't a steam train that belongs in a museum. This is a fully powered, very fast, rocking, and rolling steam engine barrelling down tracks. "All the days on the train are exhausting. The train just sucks you dry. But in a good way. We're making a movie that involves sequences that they just don't shoot practically anymore, and haven't in a long, long time," said McQuarrie in an interview with Empire Magazine. "The sequence that we're shooting right now is no exception. And like most things on Mission: Impossible, if we had known what the challenges were when we started out, we would never have done it."

How Will McQuarrie Outdo Fallout?

The pressure is even higher when you consider the fact that the predecessor to Dead Reckoning is considered one of the greatest action films of all time. Not that McQuarrie is content to simply live up to that, he's setting out to do one better — and finish the franchise at its peak, a cinematic crescendo.

"When you subtract the action from these action movies, there's very little tune for story and character. I said to Tom, 'Look, I want to do what we did with Fallout, but I want to take it beyond that. We know that's going to mean an even bigger movie, so let's just make a bigger movie and break it into two parts.' We're telling a much bigger, overarching story about Ethan and the team that goes a lot deeper than previous installments without compromising on the action."

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 12, 2023. Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two comes on June 28, 2024. You can check out the teaser trailer for Part One down below: