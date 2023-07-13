The opening day box office numbers for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise are in, and they give a somewhat obscured look at an uncertain opening weekend for the film. According to the Deadline report, the Christopher McQuarrie directed Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One took in $16 million on its opening day, including the $7 million during previews. This falls short of both Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the previous installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which both took in between $22 million and $23 million.

However, unlike those films, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One did not premiere on Friday, and weekdays are bound to bring in lower box office numbers. And this film's midweek release is definitely a strategic move. Because of the film's length, which runs a whopping 2 hours and 43 minutes in length, there are limited show times available for the film, which will have to compete with the Oppenheimer and Barbie double header next week. And though today's numbers don't exactly guarantee an epic weekend box office, things are looking promising for the film, which has an impressive Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 94% and is Certified Fresh by critics on the site.

An Uncertain Road to the Top

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh installment in the action franchise. The film follows Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, an agent for Impossible Missions Force. Hunt is joined by his team of fellow agents, including Benji Dunn, played by Simon Pegg, who help him to accomplish his missions. The latest installment in the franchise comes five years after 2018's Mission: Impossible — Fallout, and follows Hunt as he attempts to remove a new, and deadly weapon from the hands of a powerful and destructive faction. However, his newest, and most dangerous mission yet, will force him to choose between those he loves and the fate of the world.

The new film has been a long time in the making, having been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the film more than makes up for its delay with a nonstop, action-filled plot that features several breathtaking stunts performed by Cruise himself. But it seems that the women of the film, including the new addition to the franchise Hayley Atwell, are the real stars of the show, according to a review of the film by Collider's own Ross Bonaime.

You can watch Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One in theaters now.