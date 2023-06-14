Tom Cruise features in the brand new Dolby Cinema poster advertising the latest installment of the world's foremost action franchise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. Cruise returns to the role of IMF Agent Ethan Hunt as he teams up with his colleagues to prevent a global catastrophe.

Dedicated to his stuntwork, the poster features Cruise at his most relaxed - hanging from a train dangling off the edge of a track, as part of a mind-blowing stunt that will see the actor, along with Esai Morales—the film's antagonist—battling on top of a moving, high-speed, very real steam train, which promises to be visually stunning - and ideal for the pristine picture and quality provided by Dolby Cinema.

Director Christopher McQuarrie, helming his third film in the series, endorsed the film's quality on Dolby Vision, with Dolby Atmos sound, adding: “I'm devoted to a fully immersive big screen experience and no big screen experience is complete without the extraordinary detail, depth, power and presence of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.”

Image via Paramount

Who Else Features in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One?

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One stars Cruise as Ethan Hunt, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as Gabriel, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Vanessa Kirby as The White Widow, Henry Czerny as Kittridge, Pom Klementieff as Paris, and more including Cary Elwes, Greg Tarzan Davis, Shea Whigham, and Mariela Garriga.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will come to theaters on Wednesday, July 12, and fans can now pre-order tickets to experience the film in Dolby Cinema here. You can check out the fantastic Dolby poster for Dead Reckoning Part One and the plot of the film down below.

The plot synopsis for the film can be found below.