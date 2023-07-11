Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt returns for another mission where the fate of the world, and possibly the entire human race, hangs in the balance in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. Ethan Hunt's latest mission is so massive, global, and epic that Christopher McQuarrie could not finish it in just one movie. Despite an epic length of well over two-and-a-half hours, Ethan’s mission is not over yet in Dead Reckoning Part One. We will discuss in depth the ending and major reveals from the film, so if you haven’t watched the film yet and are worried about spoilers, now is the time to bookmark the feature and come back and read it later. With that in mind, it’s time to examine exactly how things panned out for the latest mission of everyone's favorite Impossible Mission Force agent.

What Is 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One' About?

Dead Reckoning Part One sets the stage for its designated McGuffin — two halves of a unique key that is necessary to control a self-aware artificial intelligence program dubbed "The Entity." At the beginning of the film, National Intelligence Director Denlinger (Cary Elwes) uploads a prototype of The Entity to sabotage the top-secret, undetectable nuclear Russian sub, Sevastopol. An unintended consequence entails The Entity gaining self-awareness and being released upon the world as it seeks to control the truth. The Entity employs human agents, such as the nefarious Gabriel (Esai Morales), an old adversary from Ethan Hunt's past, and the deadly Paris (Pom Klementieff). After learning about the key halves, The Entity, and the key’s purpose; Ethan goes rogue from the IMF, making his intentions known to CIA Director and former IMF boss Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny). It’s now up to Ethan Hunt, and his trusted allies Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), and Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) to put a stop to The Entity before it grows too big and powerful for any sovereign power to control. However, Ethan and his friends are once again disavowed by the government, and the US government wants to try and obtain The Entity’s power for itself. Meanwhile, Gabriel is acting in service of his higher power, The Entity -- an enemy that’s completely invisible, undetectable, and has the power to manipulate any type of digital technology. Additionally, it can predict almost any outcome, as its algorithm forecasts that the key will be brought to Gabriel aboard the Orient Express in the film’s nail-biting climax.

An Invisible Enemy That Controls the Truth

During Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Hunt and his team first travel to obtain the second half of the unique key in Abu Dhabi. After that fails, their mission takes them to Rome and Venice, culminating in the climactic sequence aboard the Orient Express across Europe, with multiple parties vying for the key. Throughout the film, an unknown person hires a freelance thief named Grace (Hayley Atwell) to steal the other half of the key. She gets embroiled in Ethan Hunt's exploits as he tries to convince her to help acquire the key. Complicating matters is CIA agent Jasper Briggs (Shea Whigham), who is leading a CIA task force seeking to apprehend Hunt. Additionally, the U.S. government is conducting its own operations to obtain both halves of the key to potentially control The Entity. It’s later revealed that Alanna Mitsopolis (Vanessa Kirby), The White Widow, from Mission: Impossible - Fallout, was the individual who hired Grace to steal the key. Sadly, The Entity manipulates Hunt's team into an unwinnable clash against Gabriel in Venice. The fight ends in Ilsa Faust's death, but Ethan and Grace manage to get away in the process. After the events in Venice, Hunt inspires Grace to help the team in their mission to re-obtain the key and stop Gabriel.

Grace is a wild card factor in Dead Reckoning Part One. She’s an independent, freelancing thief who only got wrapped up in the events of the film to get rich. Her onscreen chemistry with Cruise is a great deal of fun, and they share an interesting dynamic in the sequel. Atwell's Grace has the most interesting character arc in Dead Reckoning Part One since she undergoes the greatest change during the story, transitioning from a devil-may-care thief to someone who comes to help Ethan Hunt's cause of helping the greater good. Grace ultimately chooses to side with Ethan and the IMF, realizing The Entity is too dangerous for any world power to control. During the exhilarating Orient Express sequence, Ethan makes a daring jump off a mountain on a motorcycle to parachute to get to the train in time, rescuing Grace. However, in the chaos, Gabriel obtains the key. Ethan's conflicted over wanting revenge against Gabriel for killing Ilsa and simply completing the mission. He's only stopped from slicing Gabriel's throat by a timely intervention from Agent Briggs, who pursues Ethan over the course of the narrative. While Gabriel manages to get away, Ethan manages one last trick, swiping possession of the all-important key. As for the action scenes, Cruise may be in his 60s now, but he's still up for the challenge of delivering a summer popcorn movie spectacle, and he still performs incredible stunts throughout the experience with aplomb.

Gabriel rigged a bridge the train is traveling on to explode. Ethan convinces Briggs to help evacuate all the innocent passengers aboard the train to the rear cars, so Grace and Ethan can separate them. They manage to save the passengers in the nick of time, but are forced to make their way through several train cars derailing over an exploded bridge. A gravely wounded Paris jumps in to save Ethan and Grace from certain doom, having a change of heart after Ethan spares her life when they were fighting in Venice. Paris reveals to Ethan that the key unlocks the Sevastopol, the Russian submarine sabotaged by The Entity at the beginning of the movie, which now lies at the bottom of the ocean. The sub's computer mainframe holds a copy of The Entity's source code, which Ethan and his allies want to use to shut the AI program down, while the rest of the world wants to utilize the source code to control it. The Entity wants to continue growing and operating independently to dominate the world, or perhaps, it desires to eradicate the human race and reset the planet, Skynet-style, like in The Terminator films. We’ll probably have to wait until Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two to find out.

What Is Next for Ethan & His Remaining Allies?

Ilsa's death was not in vain since Ethan was able to secure the Sevastopol key from Gabriel. Now Ethan and his allies have the coveted key and potentially the means to fight back against Gabriel and The Entity. However, Gabriel is still at large, and The Entity is only growing in power. Ethan is forced to leave Grace to fend for herself with the CIA and Kittridge. When Grace is taken into custody, she follows Ethan's instructions to join the IMF just as he did thirty years earlier, a development that Kittridge finds "interesting." Ethan and his allies are still rogue agents and fugitives at large, but they still might find a potential ally in Kittridge, who was seemingly unaware that Denlinger's used The Entity to sabotage the Sevastopol, inadvertently unleashing The Entity onto the world. Luther opts to separate from Ethan and the rest of the group. The Entity is so powerful that Luther needs to find a safer means to design some type of code to counteract the algorithm and possibly design a code that can bring it down. He is unable to do so in the field, when The Entity can seemingly hack or track any electronic system, including the IMF's computer and radio frequencies. Ethan and his rogue IMF team have their hands full, but it is Mission: Impossible after all.

Ilsa’s death is a huge blow to the franchise. Ferguson was always fantastic in the role, and the last two films appeared to be building up to something interesting between her and Ethan that never truly materialized. While Atwell did great work here, it felt like her role came at the cost of losing Ilsa. Still reeling from the loss of Ilsa, Ethan's team has to figure out how to get to the wreckage of Sevastopol that is lying at the bottom of the ocean, to obtain the source code for The Entity and determine a way to shut it down, if that's even possible. The Entity's existence raises some issues that McQuarrie and co-writer Erik Jendresen could have done a better job of nailing down. It's not clear yet why The Entity simply isn't going Skynet on the human race. If a computer program were to hypothetically gain self-awareness and sentience, couldn't it find a way to create backups and redundancies? Can a self-aware, sentient computer program truly be erased and shut down for good using its source code? The Entity's technical capabilities seem overly convenient to hinder the good guys throughout the plot, but then the living computer program takes more passive action when convenient.

Ethan Hunt’s epic mission will continue in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is still awaiting completion in its production and is expected to release on June 28, 2024. Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters now.