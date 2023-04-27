Tom Cruise brought movie theaters back to life last summer with the high-flying Top Gun: Maverick, and it looks like he's set to bring another action-packed crowd-pleaser to movie screens everywhere this summer—and sooner than anticipated! At Paramount's CinemaCon panel this afternoon, they revealed that Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will arrive two days earlier than previously announced on July 12, 2023.

It's been nearly a year since the first trailer for the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise arrived, which only proved to increase the anticipation for the film. In the meantime, Cruise has been hanging off planes and thanking audiences for record-breaking box office numbers and bringing back the sheer joy of the communal experience that only theatrical releases can deliver. As the title suggests, this is just the first half of Dead Reckoning, with the film's director, Christopher McQuarrie, explaining that they burrowed the title from the similarly named navigational term.

While there has been no shortage of new images of Ethan Hunt (Cruise) alongside his friends and foes, performing death-defying stunts, we still haven't seen another trailer since last September, and the anticipation is killing us. Luckily, with the new release date of July 12, 2023, audiences will be seeing the high-flying action sooner, rather than later. Of course, this isn't the first time that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has received a new release date, as the film was originally slated to release back in 2021—in July and November, before earning two different release dates set for 2022. If Top Gun: Maverick taught the studio anything, playing the waiting game is actually the smart move to make. Especially when it's a Cruise-led feature.

Alongside Cruise and the film's antagonist Esai Morales, Dead Reckoning Part 1 also includes returning cast members Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt, with Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Cary Elwes joining the franchise.

While we may not know all the details about the first half of Dead Reckoning, we know that filming for Part 2 is underway, which has seen a handful of new cast members join, including Nick Offerman, Janet McTeer, Holt McCallany who is playing the Secretary of Defense in the film, and Rolf Saxon who is returning to the franchise.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1 now arrives in theaters on July 12, 2023. Check out our interview with Pegg discussing the franchise below;