Paramount and ScreenX have partnered with Collider to share an exclusive first look at the latest poster for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One which will be opening in the 270-degree panoramic format on July 12, 2023. The poster features stars Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson climbing new heights as Ethan Hunt and Ilsa Faust in the penultimate outing of the Mission: Impossible series, which is once again directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

The Mission films are critically acclaimed for their world-class action set pieces and commitment to practical stuntwork, led by Cruise and his daredevil spirit. The most recent outing, Mission: Impossible - Fallout is widely considered to be one of the finest action films ever made. The plot synopsis for the upcoming Dead Reckoning Part One can be found down below.

Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission -- not even the lives of those he cares about most.

What Makes ScreenX Unique?

ScreenX is an innovative cinematic format that expands the viewing experience beyond the traditional movie screen. It uses multiple projectors to extend the action on screen beyond the normal viewing area and onto the side walls of the theater, giving the audience a 270-degree panoramic view of the film.

The idea behind ScreenX is to enhance the storytelling potential of a film, as well as include further details or Easter Eggs that may reward viewers for casting their eyes beyond the normal 90-degree viewing angle. It also pushes the boundaries of standard filmmaking, allowing for experimental levels of cinematography with the goal to give audiences a never-before-seen experience when attending their local multiplex.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One opens on July 12. Cruise and Ferguson star alongside Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as Gabriel, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Vanessa Kirby as The White Widow, Henry Czerny as Kittridge, Pom Klementieff as Paris, and more including Cary Elwes, Greg Tarzan Davis, Shea Whigham, and Mariela Garriga.

You can check out that exclusive ScreenX poster down below.