Day One. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. Its star, Tom Cruise — in character as Ethan Hunt, the spy and secret agent — has jumped on a motorbike. He kickstarts it — both the filming and the bike itself — and drives off a giant ramp built on a cliff in Helsetkopen, Norway. And the best part of it? At that point in time, his director Christopher McQuarrie wasn't entirely sure why Ethan was driving a bike off a cliff, other than the fact that Cruise, on a whim, just decided he wanted to do it.

Paramount has previously unveiled a featurette that delves into Cruise's extraordinary efforts in executing the daring motorcycle stunt. It showcases Cruise's unwavering commitment to hands-on work in front of the camera, highlighting his exceptional dedication. It becomes evident that Cruise's approach extends beyond mere obedience; he actively listens, gathers the knowledge needed, and personally implements it, all while maintaining a vigilant and informed stance. Ultimately, Cruise's driving force lies in captivating and exhilarating the audience, consistently striving to deliver awe-inspiring experiences.

"Doing that on Day One gave us all the time in the world to understand why he was doing what he was doing," McQuarrie said to Empire Magazine. "If we sat around and tried to figure out these movies the old-fashioned way, you'd never find it, simply because it's such a living, breathing thing." By this stage, of course, McQuarrie knows exactly why Ethan had to drive the bike off that cliff. It's all built within the plot of the film. The why, for us, is off-limits for now.

Driving a Car Handcuffed

The stunt aspect of Mission: Impossible is now the stuff of legend. For Cruise, there's almost an immortality to him, what more can he do? Another stunt — involving a World War II-era biplane, upside down, with Cruise hanging from it — planned for Dead Reckoning Part Two is "outrageous", according to McQuarrie. For franchise newcomer Hayley Atwell, it was a thrilling experience — she got to enjoy being part of a car chase with Cruise. Doesn't sound too thrilling by comparison, right? Obviously, he knew how to spice it up a bit. "First of all, you do it handcuffed," says Cruise. "I only have one hand drifting. And most of it is a two-shot, so it's really the two of us together. It's not green-screen. This is happening right there."

Atwell, no stranger to an action franchise having cut her teeth for over a decade in various Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, reveals Cruise gave her specific advice on exactly what he would demand of his cast and crew. "Tom would often say, 'Don't be safe, be competent, and that was a great mantra for me."

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters on July 12, 2023. The sequel, Dead Reckoning Part Two, is set to be released on June 28, 2024.