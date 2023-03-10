It's a franchise that never fails to surprise audiences, and even when the film hasn't been released yet, we get bombshells dropped out of nowhere. That happened yet again when Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie fired up a photograph of Hannah Waddingham on Instagram earlier today.

It had earlier been reported that Tom Cruise, star of the action spy franchise, had been filming scenes for Dead Reckoning Part 2 on the USS George H.W. Bush, a warship - however, it seems to have gone unnoticed at the time that Waddingham was on board. McQuarrie's image of Waddingham, clearly on board a similar ship, seems to confirm her presence in the cast for the film, despite a lack of formal announcement.

Not much is known about the plot of either Dead Reckoning movie at this stage, apart from what we saw in the eye-popping first trailer which was shown in front of Top Gun: Maverick last year. Cruise is on a hot streak at the moment following Maverick's run at the box office, as well as Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and Mission Impossible: Fallout both being considered among the greatest action films ever made.

Image via Christopher McQuarrie

RELATED: 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning’ Featurette Teases the “Biggest Stunt in Cinema History”

The film has already promised one of the most dangerous and daring stunts ever committed to film, with Cruise driving himself off a cliff on the back of a motorbike. A featurette released by Paramount detailed the risks being taken by the actor, for our entertainment. The production crew have described it as "the biggest stunt in cinema history".

Waddingham has had a breakout few years since joining Ted Lasso. Having received immense critical acclaim for portrayal of AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton in the Apple TV+ show, she was commended with two Emmy nominations (and one win), and wins for Critics' Choice Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the best ensemble, which includes star Jason Sudeikis.

In addition, Waddingham has also featured recently on Netflix's Sex Education, which is returning for its fourth season soon, as well as joining the all-star cast of the new animated adaptation of the world's grumpiest cat, Garfield. And, as if that wasn't enough, she appeared fabulously in Hocus Pocus 2 for Disney+, where she played Mother Witch, the spellcaster who gave the infamous Sanderson sisters their magical abilities.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 14, 2023. Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two comes on June 28, 2024. You can check out the trailer for Part One down below: