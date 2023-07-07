Ethan Hunt might be the world's foremost secret agent at the moment, but as it turns out, the thing that is causing Tom Cruise's legendary spy the most trouble appears to be filming delays. Previously, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One had been plagued by several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now, Part Two is being held up by the ongoing Writers' Guild of America (WGA) strike which is impacting the production of films and television series across the world.

Dead Reckoning Part One brings back Cruise and the rest of the Impossible Mission Force team to face down a threat powered by artificial intelligence that endangers the planet, while Ethan also deals with the demons of his past coming back to haunt him. The film has been met with initial acclaim from those fortunate enough to see it, with the action described as "breathtaking".

Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub at the worldwide premiere of Dead Reckoning Part One, however, the film's writer, director, and producer, Christopher McQuarrie, sought to assuage fears that the film would be held up much more. When asked about the progress of Part Two, he revealed there were just a few things—although big in scale—left to shoot, once things had returned to normality.

"It's Unlike Anything We've Ever Done"

"We've shot all but one of our international locations," said McQuarrie. "We've shot our big action except for the biggest set piece, the central set piece of the film, which is massive and unlike anything we've done, and, I think, unlike anything you've seen." Given what we know about Dead Reckoning Part Two's stunts, this is thrilling news—it has already been widely reported that one stunt already filmed features Cruise piloting a World War II-era biplane which, at one point, ends upside down, and Cruise is definitely not strapped into the plane at this point. McQuarrie has also gone on record speaking to Empire Magazine previously, describing the big stunt as "outrageous".

The bulk of the film, however, has been shot. One action sequence involving the majority of Hunt's team is yet to be filmed. The time off, while inconvenient, has helped McQuarrie plan things to within an inch of their life which should ensure things go smoothly once shooting reconvenes—although the looming shadow of a potential SAG-AFTRA strike is lingering in the background, but they're proceeding with plans as best they can for the time being.

"All the interstitial stuff is shot," he added. "There are characters in the movie you don't even know about yet. And I have one—how would I call it? It's a sidebar action sequence involving the team, which we haven't shot yet, and that's first up as soon as we get back. It's involving elements that I've never worked with before. It's a big challenge, and it's a tight schedule. The plan to be wrapped for all principal photography is early next year."

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is released in theaters on July 12. Dead Reckoning Part 2 will open on June 28, 2024.