It looks like Tom Cruise's latest vehicle is off to an impossibly good start. The newest installment in the long-running Mission: Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, has racked up $7 million in previews so far, on the higher end of Deadline's exclusive preview projections. The film was booked at 3,300 locations, expanding to 4,000 plus today including IMAX and Premium Large Format screens. The Premium Large Format figures are not included in today's preview numbers.

A Race to the Top of the Box Office

The previous film in the franchise, Mission: Impossible -- Fallout, posted Thursday previews of $6 million, so it seems like the latest film is keeping a good pace within the franchise. However, it looks to be on par with the Disney and Lucasfilm production, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which posted $7.2 million in previews. The latest in the Indiana Jones saga has proven to be a bit rusty with the whip at the box office however, not living up to its rather high expectations considering the film series' iconic status.

Considering the similarly iconic status of Mission: Impossible, it's yet to be seen if the series can keep up the momentum, or if it will fall under the growing fatigue of the consistent rehashing of familiar IP. Regardless, the previews for Dead Reckoning are outpacing those of Fallout. And Cruise is still a considerable box office draw. Last year, Cruise had his best box office run to date with the blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which brought in a whopping $19.3 million in U.S. previews and a massive $126.7 million domestic opening.

It's clear, however, that Cruise has been gunning for the latest Mission: Impossible film, which has had a long and winding road to release. The film had a complicated production, having been shut down in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film faced several production and release delays that risked a decrease in momentum for the action franchise. The last installment, Fallout, was released five years ago, in 2018, and the newest film will have to pick up interest after a long pause. Cruise, along with the film's director Christopher McQuarrie, and the rest of the cast, which includes series mainstays such as Simon Pegg, and new additions such as Hayley Atwell, premiered in Rome on June 19, 2023. The New York premiere was held yesterday.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One officially released to theaters July 12.