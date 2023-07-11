If one were being particularly critical, you could say the Mission Impossible films have similar plots, where Ethan Hunt is given an impossible task - or jaw-dropping stunt - yet pulls it off, repeatedly. Seems fitting that the actor who plays him would do the same thing. One year after saving cinema with the release of Top Gun: Maverick, its evergreen leading man Tom Cruise has returned and he's going to save cinema once more with the release of Dead Reckoning Part One, which is projected to smash all franchise records with a blockbusting opening weekend.

Reversing the summer - and yearly - trend so far which has seen films like The Flash, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Fast X and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny come and go with something of a whimper with modest returns from gigantic budgets, the latest installment of the Mission franchise by director Christopher McQuarrie is on course to prove that it's not franchise fatigue that's the issue, it's just that some movies aren't made as well, and as such, people don't want to see them.

Dead Reckoning Part One has already opened overseas, and the film is currently the best reviewed film of all time within the franchise. That, combined with superb marketing from Cruise and McQuarrie, doing the worldwide rounds and emphasising the importance of the theatrical experience, has led to projections of a franchise global 5-day record of $250 million, which is made up of $90 million domestic and $160 million overseas in 70 markets including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Mexico Spain, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

Mission: Impossible Is Bringing In New Fans

Deadline reports that the appeal of the film is stretching beyond its core demographic as well, with the outlet noting that during testing of Dead Reckoning, for some under 25 patrons, it was the first time they’d ever seen a Mission: Impossible movie, despite the series being 27 years old at this point.

Furthering expectations is the historic evidence that Cruise's movies, unlike major blockbusters, are not frontloaded — Top Gun: Maverick made 82% of its domestic gross after its first weekend with 72% of Mission: Impossible – Fallout‘s $220 million came after its opening 3-day weekend take.

Cruise and McQuarrie have been relentless in their promotion of the film over the past month abroad, where Cruise in particular stresses the value of worldwide audiences. The promotional tour began in Rome, with a worldwide premiere on the Spanish Steps, featured in an exciting chase sequence. As is always the case, Cruise spent four hours taking photos with hundreds of fans and speaking enthusiastically with the media all in the name of promoting the film.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One opens in theaters tomorrow, July 12. Check out our interview with Cruise at the Rome premiere down below.

