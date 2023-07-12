Ethan Hunt and the IMF team are back in action in the latest installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1. The film marks Tom Cruise's seventh time reprising playing the agent alongside recurring cast members and newcomers, such as Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff. To prepare you for all the familiar faces and new ones you'll get to meet in the upcoming film, here is a detailed cast and character guide.

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt

Image via Paramount Pictures

Ethan Hunt is IMF's (Impossible Mission Force) top agent, embarking on highly secretive and unsafe missions since 1996's Mission: Impossible.

Tom Cruise is reprising the role for the sixth time in the Mission: Impossible franchise, and the actor has been a consolidated name ever his breakout role on screen as Joel Goodsen in Risky Business. Although he is most notable for doing his stunts in action films like Mission: Impossible and Top Gun, he has received multiple Academy Award nominations for drama projects like Jerry McGuire and Magnolia.

In an exclusive interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub, Cruise shared that Dead Reckoning Part 1 is the film he would like a new generation of viewers to see first:

"They could start with this film to see and understand that this is all real, all the action is real, it’s practical. This movie is an epic adventure" He continued saying, "It’s so lush, filled with practical action and amazing locations."

Hayley Atwell as Grace

Image by Annamaria Ward

Grace is the new leading lady in the Mission: Impossible franchise and Hunt's sidekick. Her character is mysterious and unpredictable, cleverly finding a way to protect herself and those around her.

Hayley Atwell plays Grace, and according to the actress, her character in Dead Recking Part 1 and Ethan Hunt are "two sides of the same coin." Atwell has been involved in other action-packed projects, such as Peggy Carter in the MCU. She is also known for her role in Black Mirror Season 2, Episode 1, in which she plays a widow trying to reconnect with her late husband over a new form of technology.

Esai Morales as Gabriel

Image via Paramount Pictures

Gabriel is an enigmatic figure from Hunt's past and is considered the film's antagonist. Throughout Dead Reckoning Part 1, viewers will slowly comprehend Gabriel's intentions and how they will impact Hunt and his team.

Esai Morales has an extensive background in TV, playing notable characters like Camino Del Rio in Netflix's Ozark and Deathstroke in HBO Max's superhero series Titans.

Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn

Image via Paramount Plus

Benji Dunn is an IMF technician that became a field agent throughout the franchise. The character was first introduced in Mission: Impossible III and is a loyal partner-in-crime to Hunt.

Simon Pegg is once again playing Benji Dunn in Dead Reckoning Part 1, and the actor is better known for his comedic endeavors, including his breakout role in Channel 4's Spaced and the Cornetto Trilogy alongside director Edgar Wright: Shaun on the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End. He starred in other blockbuster projects, such as Scotty in Star Trek and Buck in Ice Age.

Rebecca Ferguson as Isla Faust

Image via Apple TV+

Isla Faust is a former M16 agent who's become an ally to Hunt and his team. Her first appearance in the franchise was in the 2015 film Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.

Aside from playing Isla Faust, Rebecca Ferguson recently starred in Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Dune and Apple TV +'s Silo. Some of her other notable roles include Jenny Lind in The Greatest Showman and Rose the Hat in Doctor Sleep.

Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell

Image via Paramount Pictures

Luther Stickell is Hunt's longtime friend and IMF technician. His hacking skills come in handy whenever there is a bomb to dismantle or a system to invade.

Ving Rhames has been involved in the Mission: Impossible franchise since the beginning. The actor also played Marsellus Wallace in Pulp Fiction and Buddy Brag in Out of Sight. Aside from his cinematic credits, he also had recurring roles in TV shows like ER and The District.

Vanessa Kirby as The White Window / Alanna Mitsopolis

Image via Magnolia Pictures

Alanna Mitsopolis, better known as The White Widow, is the daughter of Max, who was a part of the first Mission: Impossible film. She is a black market arms dealer, and her last appearance in the franchise was in Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

Vanessa Kirby is back as Alanna Mitsopolis in Dead Reckoning Part 1, and her debut onscreen was in a BBC production entitled The Hour. Since then, she's been acknowledged for several other roles, including Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of Netflix's The Crown and Martha Weiss in Pieces of a Woman. The latter led her to land an Academy Award, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, a SAG, and a Critics Choice nomination for her performance.

Pom Klementieff as Paris

Image via Paramount Pictures

Paris is a French assassin that works for Gabriel. She is hired to do the dirty work of hunting down Ethan Hunt and Grace.

Pom Klementieff plays Paris in Dead Reckoning Part 1, and she made a career in France before landing her first Hollywood gig. She is better known for her roles in Star-Lord's sister Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy and Roxette in Black Mirror's Season 5, Episode 1.

We spoke with Klementieff about her role in Mission: Impossible, and the actress revealed the intense training she had to go through to prepare for her death-defying stunts:

I trained for months! For months and months, and I'd been training even before. I was training with Wade Eastwood who's the stunt coordinator, who worked in the previous movies, and who's amazing to work with. We were trying to find the fight style of the character to make it unique as well.

Other supporting actors in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 are Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Indira Varma.