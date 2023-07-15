On the heels of a solid few days at the domestic box office after a mid-week release, Paramount’s Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One entered its debut weekend with $23 million in the bank already. The movie added $16 million on Friday, and is currently projected to deliver a $78 million haul across its extended five-day opening. This is, however, lower than the $90 million that the seventh installment in the long-running action franchise was projected to gross heading into the weekend.

This is also slightly lower than the $83 million five-day debut that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny delivered last month. While Dial of Destiny’s debut was seen as a bit of a disappointment — the movie remains in troubled waters — Dead Reckoning Part One is expected to handily stabilize itself in the coming weeks, thanks to two factors. While both Dead Reckoning Part One and Dial of Destiny are older skewing tent-poles that cost a similar amount (around $300 million), the seventh Mission: Impossible was received far more favorably by both audiences and critics, and is expected to perform much better overseas than the fifth Indiana Jones movie. While Dial of Destiny could only manage around $130 million in its worldwide debut, Dead Reckoning Part One is expected to generate around $240 million globally by Sunday.

The movie currently sits at a “fresh” 96% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and has received a strong A CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which bodes well for its future. Collider’s Ross Bonaime called it “one of the best action films of the summer by far” in his review. With the one-two punch of Barbie and Oppenheimer landing next week, Dead Reckoning Part One was always hoping to be a slow and steady performer over the summer, as opposed to the more front-loaded blockbusters that we usually see these days.

Stunningly, Sound of Freedom — the QAnon-adjacent thriller starring Jim Caviezel — actually jumped a spot in its second weekend, and is expected to finish at the number two position with around $22 million. This would take the film’s running domestic total to over $80 million by Sunday, setting it up for a $100 million-plus domestic finish. Even though the movie is making money in middle-America, it’s still unclear if anybody is actually watching it, considering its unusual “pay it forward” ticketing strategy, through which wealthy individuals are buying bulk passes for people who can’t afford them. While this has certainly juiced the box office numbers, there have also been reports of the movie playing in empty theaters.

Slipping to number three after debuting at the top of the domestic chart last week, Insidious: The Red Door added $4 million on Friday, and is eying around $13 million in its sophomore weekend. This would push the film’s running domestic total to just under $60 million by Sunday — a solid result for a fifth installment in a long-running horror franchise. The fourth and fifth spots were claimed by two Disney movies, both under-performers. While Dial of Destiny added $3.3 million on Friday, Pixar’s Elemental continued to make the most of zero competition in the kids’ space and grossed $2.6 million on its fifth Friday. Dial of Destiny has made $136 million so far at the domestic box office, while Elemental has grossed just under $120 million.

