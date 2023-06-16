The summer movie season is officially back with one of the best months theaters have seen since the start of the pandemic. July looks to continue that theatrical hot streak with one of the month's biggest films being Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. The seventh installment of the hit action franchise starring Tom Cruise releases on July 12, but now fans of the franchise have a chance to see it even earlier thanks to Walmart.

These special advance screenings happen on Sunday, July 9 and getting tickets will be your easiest mission yet. All you have to do is follow the link on any of Mission: Impossible's social media pages to pick the closest theater near you. This will allow you and your friends to get a three-day head start on the rest of the world.

What’s Dead Reckoning About?

Dead Reckoning Part One is the first of two installments set to end the Cruise era of the franchise. At the start of the final chapter Ethan Hunt and his team are on the literal hunt for a bioweapon that threatens humanity's very existence. If that wasn’t enough pressure, enemies from Ethan’s past are catching up to him which puts the mission in jeopardy and his team’s lives on the line. With those kinds of stakes this is going to be the biggest mission yet. The marketing has gone all in on one of the craziest stunts in film history, Cruise driving a motorbike off a cliff and Parachuting into the canyon below. That’s something which they practiced hundreds of times to get the perfect jump. However, that’s not the only action set piece as the film will be full of car chases, train fights, and tense shot outs to get any genre fan’s blood pumping. Dead Reckoning also features the franchise's largest cast of characters to date. On top of Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny are all returning while Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell, and Esai Morales are about to make their explosive presence known.

Image via Paramount

Dead Reckoning at the Box Office

Given Cruise's last film Top Gun: Maverick became the star’s first billion dollar moneymaker of his career, it’s going to be interesting to see if Dead Reckoning can feed off some of that green success. The last installment, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, was just shy of making $800 million worldwide so the sky's the limit for the upcoming film. We won’t have to wait long to find out how it does as we’re less than a month away till Part One's debut. Until Then, you can buy your early screening tickets for Dead Reckoning Part One on Walmart’s website. The trailer for the epic spy adventure can also be seen down below.